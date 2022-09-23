Global Tech Community To Converge In Riyadh For LEAP 2023 On February 6-9, 2023

The second edition of the international technology conference LEAP will be held in Riyadh on February 6-9, 2023 under the theme "Into New Worlds."

LEAP 2023 has been envisioned as a four-day event that will explore cutting-edge technologies and visionary strategies that have the potential "to build a city on the moon by 2070, have a human standing on Mars by 2035, and create digital twin cities and entire virtual worlds."

Each conference day will be focusing on a different pillar of innovation: spark, collaboration, momentum, and future. The event will feature keynotes and panel discussion on the LEAP Main Stage and the LEAP Investor Stage, as well as a series of Orbital Talks on the topics of creative economy, edutech, retail, Fourth Industrial Revolution, future energy, smart cities, fintech, and healthtech. Meanwhile, the LEAP exhibition floor is expected to host more than 700 of the world's leading tech companies.

Among the speakers announced for LEAP 2023 are high profile experts and entrepreneurs such as Elie Habib, co-founder and CTO at Anghami, Tim Draper, founder of Draper Associates, Thierry Henry, French footballer and tech investor, Dr. Sian Proctor, geoscientist, explorer, space artist, and astronaut, Dr. Celeste Moles Lo Turco, Director at Neom Investment Fund, Emon Shakoor, founder and CEO at Blossom Accelerator, Susan Kilrain, a former US Navy Officer and a former NASA astronaut, and many others.

The LEAP team is also currently accepting applications fromstartups to take part in LEAP's Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch Competition. The grand finale is set to happen on February 9, 2023, when a jury of seasoned judges, angel investors, tech experts, and government stakeholders will choose five startups that will be crowned category winners, as well as a sixth to be billed the best overall startup.

The six awards will divide the startup entrants by size, scale, the impact they have had on society, amount of funding, years in business, and number of employees. Judges for the competition include Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth and Judge, Shark Tank India, Baroness Karren Brady CBE, Vice Chairman of West Ham United Football Club, James Caan CBE, entrepreneur, businessman, investor, and former Dragon on BBC's Dragons' Den, and Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, podcaster, and current Dragon on BBC's Dragons' Den.

Furthermore, LEAP 2023 is also looking for a talented digital artist to curate a unique artwork exclusively for the LEAP Merch Design Competition. The winning artwork will be printed as a limited-edition collection of only 100 pieces in the world. LEAP 2023 will also feature LEAP's Mentorship Scheme, which will aim at connecting 20-30 creative startups with experts and globally experienced mentors for online and offline meetings.

The first edition of LEAP tech conference was held in Riyadh from February 1-3, 2022 and it brought together more than 500 global CEOs and expert speakers, 100,000 visitors, 700 exhibiting global technology companies, and 330 investors. Over US$6.4 billion worth of initiatives and programs were announced during the event.

To discover more about LEAP and journey "Into New Worlds," click here: https://bit.ly/3E4dC8j

