It's Your Time To Shine: The 2023 Installment Of The Leaders In Fintech Awards Is Now Open For Nominations For its third edition, the Leaders in Fintech Awards will be staged in the UAE at Sofitel Dubai The Palm on June 12, 2023.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leaders in Fintech Awards

Nominations are now open for the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023, an event being staged by Entrepreneur Middle East that will recognize and reward key players in the MENA fintech ecosystem.

For its third edition, the Leaders in Fintech Awards will be staged in the UAE at Sofitel Dubai The Palm on June 12, 2023, with the event aiming to celebrate both individuals and institutions that are shaping the future of fintech in the MENA region.

Nominations for each of the Leaders in Fintech Awards can be submitted through the official website linked here, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.

The deadline for nominations for this year's edition of the Leaders in Fintech Awards is June 7, 2023--so, rush in your entries today! For any queries or clarifications, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

