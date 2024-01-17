The E-Business Awards is an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

Nominations are now open for the E-Business Awards 2024, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

The E-Business Awards 2024 be held on March 8, 2024 in Dubai, with the gala ceremony set to bring together -and celebrate- the most prolific digital businesses, startups, and SMEs in the MENA region.

The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2024, and they can be submitted on the E-Business Awards website in the following categories:

Fastest Growth

Best E-Government Solution

Best E-Solutions Provider For SMEs

Best Digital Transformation Of The Year

Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year

Most Innovative E-Solution Of The Year

Most Innovative Blockchain Solution Of The Year

E-Banking Solution Of The Year

E-Investment Solution Of The Year

Al Solution Of The Year

E-Payment Solution Of The Year

Best F&B Solution Of The Year

Best B2B Solution Of The Year

Best Crypto Solution Of The Year

Best Digital Customer Service Of The Year

Trading Platform Of The Year

Cloud Kitchen Company Of The Year

E-Delivery Company Of The Year

Best E-Service Company Of The Year

Fintech Company Of The Year

Digital Healthcare Provider Of The Year

Foodtech Company Of The Year

Crypto Company Of The Year

Proptech Company Of The Year

Startup Of The Year

E-Business Of The Year

Disruptor Of The Year

Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year

Crypto Entrepreneur Of The Year

E-Business Entrepreneur Of The Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

For more information on the E-Business Awards 2024, please head to its official website by clicking here.

