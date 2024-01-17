Nominations Are Now Open For The E-Business Awards 2024, An Annual Celebration Of The MENA's Digital Innovators The E-Business Awards is an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.
Nominations are now open for the E-Business Awards 2024, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.
The E-Business Awards 2024 be held on March 8, 2024 in Dubai, with the gala ceremony set to bring together -and celebrate- the most prolific digital businesses, startups, and SMEs in the MENA region.
The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2024, and they can be submitted on the E-Business Awards website in the following categories:
- Fastest Growth
- Best E-Government Solution
- Best E-Solutions Provider For SMEs
- Best Digital Transformation Of The Year
- Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year
- Most Innovative E-Solution Of The Year
- Most Innovative Blockchain Solution Of The Year
- E-Banking Solution Of The Year
- E-Investment Solution Of The Year
- Al Solution Of The Year
- E-Payment Solution Of The Year
- Best F&B Solution Of The Year
- Best B2B Solution Of The Year
- Best Crypto Solution Of The Year
- Best Digital Customer Service Of The Year
- Trading Platform Of The Year
- Cloud Kitchen Company Of The Year
- E-Delivery Company Of The Year
- Best E-Service Company Of The Year
- Fintech Company Of The Year
- Digital Healthcare Provider Of The Year
- Foodtech Company Of The Year
- Crypto Company Of The Year
- Proptech Company Of The Year
- Startup Of The Year
- E-Business Of The Year
- Disruptor Of The Year
- Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year
- Crypto Entrepreneur Of The Year
- E-Business Entrepreneur Of The Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
For more information on the E-Business Awards 2024, please head to its official website by clicking here.