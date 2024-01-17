Nominations Are Now Open For The E-Business Awards 2024, An Annual Celebration Of The MENA's Digital Innovators The E-Business Awards is an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

Nominations are now open for the E-Business Awards 2024, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

The E-Business Awards 2024 be held on March 8, 2024 in Dubai, with the gala ceremony set to bring together -and celebrate- the most prolific digital businesses, startups, and SMEs in the MENA region.

The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2024, and they can be submitted on the E-Business Awards website in the following categories:

  • Fastest Growth
  • Best E-Government Solution
  • Best E-Solutions Provider For SMEs
  • Best Digital Transformation Of The Year
  • Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year
  • Most Innovative E-Solution Of The Year
  • Most Innovative Blockchain Solution Of The Year
  • E-Banking Solution Of The Year
  • E-Investment Solution Of The Year
  • Al Solution Of The Year
  • E-Payment Solution Of The Year
  • Best F&B Solution Of The Year
  • Best B2B Solution Of The Year
  • Best Crypto Solution Of The Year
  • Best Digital Customer Service Of The Year
  • Trading Platform Of The Year
  • Cloud Kitchen Company Of The Year
  • E-Delivery Company Of The Year
  • Best E-Service Company Of The Year
  • Fintech Company Of The Year
  • Digital Healthcare Provider Of The Year
  • Foodtech Company Of The Year
  • Crypto Company Of The Year
  • Proptech Company Of The Year
  • Startup Of The Year
  • E-Business Of The Year
  • Disruptor Of The Year
  • Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year
  • Crypto Entrepreneur Of The Year
  • E-Business Entrepreneur Of The Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award

For more information on the E-Business Awards 2024, please head to its official website by clicking here.

