Nominations Are Now Open For The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 The Sustainability Innovation Awards aim to celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of companies who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries.

Nominations are now open for this year's edition of the Sustainability Innovation Awards, which is set to take place on August 31, 2023 at the Sofitel Dubai the Palm.

Staged by BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, the Sustainability Innovation Awards serve as a platform to recognize and honor the remarkable efforts of companies in the MENA region that are leading the way in terms of sustainable practices of doing business. By showcasing their innovative solutions and initiatives, these companies inspire others, and set new benchmarks for sustainability, across industries.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards thus aim to celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of companies who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries including construction, real estate, architecture, design, logistics, transport, energy, hospitality, and others.

Companies are invited to submit nominations -through the Sustainability Innovation Awards official website- across various sectors/industries, with each award category specifically tailored to recognize achievements based on the size of businesses, as well as their scope of operations.

Organized in association with Platinum Partner Al Masaood, and Category Partners Fluidmeet and Numai Real Estate, the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023 thus promises to be an evening that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East.

The event will also provide an opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, fostering partnerships that will propel regional sustainability efforts forward. (Check out highlights from last year's edition of the Sustainability Innovation Awards here.)

To submit nominations or learn more about the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023, please visit the official website by clicking here.

