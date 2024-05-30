Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Nominations Now Open For This Year's Sustainability Innovation Awards Happening On August 30, 2024 In Dubai The Sustainability Innovation Awards in the Middle East serve as powerful catalysts for recognizing and promoting innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

The Middle East faces both challenges and opportunities in its pursuit of sustainability. As major producers of oil and gas, GCC countries have historically relied on fossil fuels for economic growth, posing environmental concerns such as air pollution and carbon emissions. However, there's a growing recognition among GCC nations of the need to diversify their economies, and embrace sustainable development practices to ensure long-term prosperity and resilience.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards in the Middle East serve as powerful catalysts for recognizing and promoting innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the region. These awards showcase exemplary projects and practices that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability across various sectors, including energy, water management, construction, and community engagement. Organizations, businesses, and individuals are honored for their contributions towards building a more sustainable future for the Middle East.

Staged by BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, the Sustainability Innovation Awards will take place this year on August 30, 2024 at the Hilton Al Habtoor City in Dubai, and nominations are now being welcomed on the event's official website. Individuals and institutions wishing to be recognized for their efforts in the sustainability domain are invited to be part of this annual event that is now in its third edition, and supported by Gold Sponsors Hansgrohe and Numai Real Estate and Silver Sponsor AECOM.

To submit nominations or learn more about the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024, please visit the official website by clicking here.

Related: The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Business France's Axel Baroux Welcomes The GCC Business Community To France For Vision Golfe 2024

Vision Golfe 2024 is expected to open new avenues for commercial partnerships between France and GCC countries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneurs

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Emon Shakoor, Founder And CEO, Blossom Accelerator

"There are constantly new obstacles that no one can prepare you for, and it is 100% the responsibility of the CEO to constantly mitigate challenges, risks, and ensure sustainability and continuity."

By Tamara Pupic
Business News

Should CEOs Take a Pay Cut to Avoid Layoffs and Cutting Jobs? It's Complicated, Experts Say

Former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata famously took a 50% pay cut in 2013 to avoid layoffs and pay employee salaries.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

5 Factors That Contribute to the Success of Your Business

Is your business idea ready for the next steps?

By Jonathan Long
Fundraising

3 Secret Weapons to Make Your Crowdfunding Campaign a Resounding Success

The future of crowdfunding is huge and complex, and can seem hopelessly fragmented to budding entrepreneurs. But with these tools, exposure and success can be a lot simpler.

By Constance Aguilar
Leadership

Follow The Leader: Faisal Al Hammadi, Co-Founder, YACOB Intelligent Health

"It really comes down to how much time leaders spend with the people in their organization, and, based on this, how much they achieve the objectives of the company through harnessing the best skills of the people, which they can never find out if they don't spend time with them.'"

By Tamara Pupic