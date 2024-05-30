The Sustainability Innovation Awards in the Middle East serve as powerful catalysts for recognizing and promoting innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the region.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Middle East faces both challenges and opportunities in its pursuit of sustainability. As major producers of oil and gas, GCC countries have historically relied on fossil fuels for economic growth, posing environmental concerns such as air pollution and carbon emissions. However, there's a growing recognition among GCC nations of the need to diversify their economies, and embrace sustainable development practices to ensure long-term prosperity and resilience.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards in the Middle East serve as powerful catalysts for recognizing and promoting innovative initiatives that contribute to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic development in the region. These awards showcase exemplary projects and practices that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability across various sectors, including energy, water management, construction, and community engagement. Organizations, businesses, and individuals are honored for their contributions towards building a more sustainable future for the Middle East.

Staged by BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, the Sustainability Innovation Awards will take place this year on August 30, 2024 at the Hilton Al Habtoor City in Dubai, and nominations are now being welcomed on the event's official website. Individuals and institutions wishing to be recognized for their efforts in the sustainability domain are invited to be part of this annual event that is now in its third edition, and supported by Gold Sponsors Hansgrohe and Numai Real Estate and Silver Sponsor AECOM.

To submit nominations or learn more about the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024, please visit the official website by clicking here.

Related: The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2023