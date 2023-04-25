Registrations Now Open For Paths To Progress, An Event By Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Female Fusion, and Entrepreneur Middle East On May 10, 2023

On May 10, 2023, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Female Fusion, and Entrepreneur Middle East will join forces to stage Paths To Progress, an event aimed at further conversations to "embrace equity," as per the theme of this year's International Women's Day.

The event, which will be held at the Heriot-Watt University Dubai campus, will examine tools and techniques that can allow women to advance themselves in the world of business, while also exploring actionable insights that can truly shift the needle in terms of embracing equity in the workplace.

Following opening remarks by Claire Roper-Browning, Regional Director, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, the event will kick off with a keynote from the institution's Provost and Vice Principal, Professor Dame Heather McGregor.

Under the theme, "Mentorship Matters: Paving The Way For The Female Leaders Of The Future," McGregor's address will see her explain the importance of mentorship in our respective work environments, and how it can be effectively put into practice.

In the ensuing masterclass entitled "Avoiding Entrepreneurial Pitfalls: Lessons Learned And Strategies for Success," Jennifer Blandos, CEO, Female Fusion, will present tried-and-tested strategies that can fuel entrepreneurial success in the entrepreneurial sphere.

Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas will then moderate a panel discussion entitled "Gender Equality: Not Just A Women's Issue," which will explore the role men can (and should) play in terms of advancing equity in our workplaces.

This session will feature insights shared by Claire Roper-Browning, Regional Director, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Ritesh Somani, Director, Amazon Logistics MENA, Gunjan Shroff, Partner, KPMG Lower Gulf, and Perihan Abouzeid, founder and CEO, PeriCare.