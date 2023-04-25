Registrations Now Open For Paths To Progress, An Event By Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Female Fusion, and Entrepreneur Middle East On May 10, 2023

On May 10, 2023, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Female Fusion, and Entrepreneur Middle East will join forces to stage Paths To Progress, an event aimed at further conversations to "embrace equity," as per the theme of this year's International Women's Day.

learn more about Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On May 10, 2023, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Female Fusion, and Entrepreneur Middle East will join forces to stage Paths To Progress, an event aimed at further conversations to "embrace equity," as per the theme of this year's International Women's Day.

The event, which will be held at the Heriot-Watt University Dubai campus, will examine tools and techniques that can allow women to advance themselves in the world of business, while also exploring actionable insights that can truly shift the needle in terms of embracing equity in the workplace.

Following opening remarks by Claire Roper-Browning, Regional Director, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, the event will kick off with a keynote from the institution's Provost and Vice Principal, Professor Dame Heather McGregor.

Under the theme, "Mentorship Matters: Paving The Way For The Female Leaders Of The Future," McGregor's address will see her explain the importance of mentorship in our respective work environments, and how it can be effectively put into practice.

In the ensuing masterclass entitled "Avoiding Entrepreneurial Pitfalls: Lessons Learned And Strategies for Success," Jennifer Blandos, CEO, Female Fusion, will present tried-and-tested strategies that can fuel entrepreneurial success in the entrepreneurial sphere.

Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas will then moderate a panel discussion entitled "Gender Equality: Not Just A Women's Issue," which will explore the role men can (and should) play in terms of advancing equity in our workplaces.

This session will feature insights shared by Claire Roper-Browning, Regional Director, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Ritesh Somani, Director, Amazon Logistics MENA, Gunjan Shroff, Partner, KPMG Lower Gulf, and Perihan Abouzeid, founder and CEO, PeriCare.

Registrations are now open for the event; however, given the limited seats in the venue, space will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis. Click here to register.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Women Entrepreneur™ News and Trends Events Dubai UAE

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

Here are the five best pieces of advice I've ever received as a business owner.

By Candice Georgiadis

Business News

These U.S. Cities Have the Most Millionaires, According to a New Report

New York has the most millionaires in the U.S. — and across the globe.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Starting a Business

5 Unexpected Life Changes You Might Experience When Starting a Business

Running a business sometimes has an unpredictable effect on our lives — but the more we are aware of all the possible takeaways, the easier it would be to overcome each obstacle along the way.

By Ivan Popov

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

Growing a Business

3 Ways to Automate Your Busy Work and Boost Your Productivity

Research has found that knowledge workers spend an average of 41% on unnecessary tasks. You are not the problem: Busy work is.

By Aytekin Tank

Business News

Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs

Meta employees questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the generous bonuses awarded to C-suite executives amid company-wide layoffs and cost-cutting.

By Madeline Garfinkle