The September 2022 Edition Of Dtec Forum Shed Light On How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate The Funding Winter

As the discourse surrounding the funding winter grows, this edition of the Dtec Forum explored how entrepreneurs can navigate volatile periods and strengthen their growth strategies for the long term.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new edition of Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, was held on the theme of "When The Going Gets Tough: Tips and Tricks for Entrepreneurs Amid The Funding Winter" on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The event was organized in partnership between Dtec, a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup center, and Entrepreneur Middle East.

As the discourse surrounding the funding winter grows, this edition of the Dtec Forum explored how entrepreneurs can navigate volatile periods and strengthen their growth strategies for the long term.

Following a welcome address by Hans Christensen, Vice President at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Sacha Haider, Partner, Global Ventures, kicked off with a keynote address focused on the current funding landscape for entrepreneurs in the MENA region. "It's easy to be a good founder when the market and the business is doing well, but it is the founders that have shown resilience or pivoted and pulled through (difficult) times like this that venture capitalists are interested in," Haider reminded the audience.

This was followed by a panel discussion that saw industry experts offer insights on what techniques can be adopted by entrepreneurs in order to for businesses to survive and thrive during unstable markets. Moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, the speakers included Sonia Gokhale, Founding Partner at Venture Souq, Gozde Demir Celen, Principal at Dubai Future District Fund, Aziz Gamil, co-founder of Santra, Michael Askew, co-founder of Ask Who, and Julien Plouzeau, Senior Manager - Investment and Portfolio at Dtec.

When asked for his advice for entrepreneurs in the UAE, Askew replied with a focus on fundraising. "For the first 1-2 years, I'd advise to stay away from venture capitalists and focus on angel investors, and focus on iterating a strong product-market fit," he said. "Your resources and energy can be expended in other areas of business. Dubai is a very safe place to start a business, so make use of that."

Meanwhile, Gamil cautioned the audience present against choosing startup co-founders simply based on familiarity or camaraderie. "One of the challenges founders face is in putting a team together: don't choose someone who you simply hang out with or know; choose co-founders and a team that can fully believe in what you want to achieve," he said.

From an investorial standpoint, Celen said that her firm remains steadfastly committed to investing in the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. "We are very focused on Dubai right now, and we are trying to support the system here as much as possible," Celen said. "We invest in startups to elevate the system in general."

Check out the video for highlights from the event.

Related: The June 2022 Edition Of Dtec Forum Explored How Entrepreneurs Can Tap Into Opportunities In The NFT Space

Latest

News and Trends

The September 2022 Edition Of Dtec Forum Shed Light On How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate The Funding Winter

As the discourse surrounding the funding winter grows, this edition of the Dtec Forum explored how entrepreneurs can navigate volatile periods and strengthen their growth strategies for the long term.

Watch now
Leadership

Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Mitigate the Effects of Sleep Deprivation

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to mitigate the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch now
Watch now
Science & Technology

This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

The founding partner of LongHash Ventures discusses its Fund II and why people should care about the crypto landscape.

Watch now
Living

Trying to Pinpoint the Pinnacle of Your Story? Think Back to Your Biggest Setback

Journalist Amy Shoenthal shares her research around how we handle setbacks and why they aren't always a bad thing.

Watch now
Business News

Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal on Rising To The Top

Interview with Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal about playing the long game, finding strategic partnerships, new restaurant technology, and not being obsessed with perfection.

Watch now
Living

Are You a Social Media Addict? Here's 5 Unexpected Ways to Quit

Is social media the problem behind your lack of focus? Ben Angel discusses the effects of social media on the brain and our ability to focus.

Watch now
News and Trends

The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Kicks Off The 2022 Edition Of BE BOLD With The Aim To "Shape The Future Of Healthcare"

The BE BOLD program is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE that brings together public and private entities in the healthcare sector to help design national programs that will lead to the creation of healthier communities in the country.

Watch now
Living

Meet the Entrepreneur and Mom Teaching Kids About Volunteering Through Family Projects

The founder of Alltrusits shares how she's helping families talk about topics such as homelessness, bees, clean water, hunger, foster animals and climate action.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Robert Irvine on Making a Difference in Hospitality — and the World

Interview with World-Famous Chef and Philanthropist Robert Irvine of The Robert Irvine Brand Family about supporting others, embracing a military culture in business, and the essence of leadership.

Watch now
News and Trends

Global Tech Community To Converge In Riyadh For LEAP On February 6-9, 2023

Held under the theme "Into New Worlds," LEAP 2023 is set to gather the world's best entrepreneurs, investors, tech experts and government stakeholders, and more in Saudi Arabia.

Watch now
Business News

How to Unlock Your Company's Value in the 'Circular Economy'

Michael Smith of Regeneration.VC shares how the circular economy works and why it's good for business and our planet.

Watch now
Business News

BBQ Icon Rodney Scott on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business

Interview with famed pitmaster and food entrepreneur Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott's BBQ about every day being a good day, the truth behind "overnight" celebrity, and how cooking with soul is vital to sustained success.

Watch now
Living

3 Easy Ways To Be More Motivated

Want to tackle your to-do list in just two weeks? In this video, Ben Angel tells you how.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.