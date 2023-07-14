The Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Is Now Open For Nominations From Individuals And Companies Across The MENA Staged with the support of du and in5, the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 is now for nominations to be submitted from both individuals and businesses spanning the MENA region's tech landscape.

Tech Innovation Awards

This year's edition of the Tech Innovation Awards, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward the movers and shakers of the MENA tech ecosystem, is set to take place in the UAE on September 29, 2023 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Staged with the support of du and in5, the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 is now calling for nominations to be submitted from both individuals and businesses spanning the MENA region's tech landscape.

The invitation-only event will see the leaders of the regional tech sector come together for a gala ceremony that will see the who's who of this space be honored for their contributions to this burgeoning industry.

Nominations for the Tech Innovation Awards 2023 can be submitted through the event's official website, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process. The deadline for entries is September 18, 2023.

