With the integration between LottieFiles and Canva, users will be able to incorporate intuitive design with rich customizations into their static designs.

LottieFiles, an animation workflow platform for Lottie (an open-source file format) animations, has teamed up with Canva, an online design and visual communication platform, to offer free access to over 100,000 ready-to-use animations to Canva users. Additionally, it is expected that hundreds of Lottie animations will be added daily to cater to different industries and use cases.

Lottie animations, which are six times smaller than GIFs, can now be locally used within Canva giving users high quality animations at quick loading speeds. This also entails that organizations and individuals can bring their existing private Lottie animation libraries onto their Canva accounts. With each animation being transparent and background-free, they can be used to match any color palette for any given brand.

"Our mission at LottieFiles has always been to empower Creators to bring elements of joy into their creations; this integration is a significant stride in that direction," K Minglani, co-founder and CEO of LottieFiles, said. "Combining Canva's easy-to-use design platform with the power of Lottie creates a dynamic duo experience like never before."

Anwar Haneef, Head of Ecosystem at Canva, shared similar sentiments on the team up between both platforms, "The integration with LottieFiles brings powerful new creative possibilities when creating presentations, videos, whiteboards and more in Canva," Haneef said. "Canva aims to make design accessible by integrating the world's best content and technology into one simple platform. By partnering with LottieFiles, we're ensuring that users can effortlessly tap into the captivating appeal of motion graphics."

Indeed, with the integration between LottieFiles and Canva, users will be able to incorporate intuitive design with rich customizations into their static designs. This collaboration is also a reflection of Canva's continued efforts to simplify design processes while heightening visual impact. To explore the LottieFiles app for Canva, click here.