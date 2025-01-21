UAE Delegation in Davos; AI Less of a Risk, say Leaders

The UAE takes part in the WEF 2025 in Davos, highlighting the active role of its leading national companies and private sector entities.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), leads the UAE's delegation of more than 100 public and private sector leaders at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.The forum takes place on January 20-24, 2025.

Held under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," this year's forum focuses on critical discussions around bridging gaps that hinder global development efforts, promoting sustainable growth, and leveraging advanced technologies to create transformative solutions that support development.

For the third consecutive year, the UAE is participating in the WEF with a dedicated pavilion under the theme "Nothing is Impossible," reflecting the importance the nation places on this prestigious global event.

The presence of the UAE's private sector this year underscores its importance in strengthening the UAE's national economy and enhancing its regional and global influence.

Key themes for the UAE's participation include showcasing the nation's economic growth, expanding foreign trade, and advancing clean and renewable energy through landmark initiatives and mega-projects. Additionally, the UAE will emphasize its leadership in healthcare transformation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and other crucial sectors.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated, "The UAE's distinguished participation in the World Economic Forum (Davos 2025) embodies the vision of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It underscores the UAE's commitment to maintaining a strong presence and active contribution in international platforms across various sectors. This engagement strengthens the UAE's successful global partnerships and supports the achievement of national objectives across all developmental pathways, while contributing to international efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development."

Al Gergawi further added, "The priority the UAE places on active participation in Davos aligns with the critical importance the country attributes to the economic sector. This sector plays a pivotal role in achieving national strategies and goals across all areas."

The recently published WEF Global Risks Report (GPRS) sets the agenda for discussions at the meeting in Davos by revealing that high-profile public and private sector decision makers consider state-based armed conflict the most immediately pressing material threat in 2025.

The report further states that, despite relatively slow global growth in 2024, no economic risks make the top 10 of this year's 2-year risk ranking.

Following the high global inflation of 2022-2023, headline inflation is expected to fall to 3.5% by year-end according to the IMF, a trend reflected in the GPRS survey results. Both inflation and economic downturn have slid dramatically down the rankings.

The report further reveals that political divisions, rising protectionism and weakening trust, there is a growing sense of fragmentation – both within societies and among countries.

Misinformation and disinformation and societal polarization remain top current risks, but the severity score of the former has increased year-on-year and it is once again the dominant risk over the two-year horizon.

With 2024 the year AI went mainstream, concerns about the adverse outcomes of AI technologies are even lower in the short term but expected to grow in the 10-year timeframe. Given the many high-profile cyber-attacks in 2024 in a time of increasing geopolitical fragmentation, cyber espionage and warfare is considered high in two-year rankings.

