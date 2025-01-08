UAE Public and Private Sector Staff Can Get 46 Days Holiday in 2025 by Booking Just 17 Days Staff can benefit by booking leave at specific times.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Shutterstock

Public and private staff in the UAE could get up to 46 days holiday in 2025, by strategically taking their annual leave.

The country has already announced provisional holiday dates for the year, many of which fall close to weekends.

According to analysis, by booking Thursday, April 3, and Friday, April 4, as annual leave, workers are likely to benefit from a full 9 days off (including weekends) as the Eid Al Fitr break is likely to begin on Monday, March 30, for 3 days.

By then booking annual leave for four days from Tuesday, June 10, staff can benefit from the official Arafat Day break which would again lead to 9 days off work.

Staff who then take leave around the Islamic New Year (Friday, June 27), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday on Friday, September 5, and the National Day holiday on Tuesday, December 2, will in effect the additional days – as the official holidays fall close to weekends.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

