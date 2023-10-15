UAE Telco du Set To Be Official Telecom Partner At Expand North Star 2023 Under the theme "Dream Big. Do Bigger," du will offer attendees a variety of immersive experiences and opportunities to connect with industry experts.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

du

UAE telco du has announced its participation at Expand North Star, a global startup event which runs from October 15-18, 2023 at Dubai Harbour, as the event's Official Telecom Partner.

Under the theme "Dream Big. Do Bigger," du will offer attendees a variety of immersive experiences and opportunities to connect with industry experts in addition to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through innovative products and services for the small office/home office (SOHO), microbusiness and small and medium enterprise (SME) segments. "At du , we are committed to supporting the growth and success of SMEs, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission," Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said. "We look forward to showcasing our innovative products and services, and engage with startups and entrepreneurs who share our passion for innovation and digital solutions."

Visitors to the du stand can expect an interactive journey through various experiences- for example, attendess can register their details using a mobile phone and create their own avatar, which will upgrade as they explore the stand. The stand will also feature a Silent DJ booth, where attendees can enjoy music through headphones and virtual reality glasses. Additionally, a creative platform will be available, showcasing artwork and graphical movements, along with educational content on using digital solutions.

The product booth will also provide further insights into du's tailored products and services for startups, offering consultations on how to start and grow their businesses. For more information, please click here.

Related: UAE Telco Du Set To Showcase Solutions Centred On Innovation And Sustainability At Gitex Global 2023

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Dubai

Most Popular

See all
Making a Change

The Art of the Pivot — 6 Steps to Reengineer Yourself for a Career Change

Before switching careers or starting a business, learn why reengineering is your secret weapon for turning dreams into strategies, leveraging your unique skill set, and charting a course to undeniable success. This is the game-changer you've been waiting for.

By Scott Deming
Living

We Snagged Our Dream Home on a Luxurious Cruise Ship With $8 Million Residences. Here's What Sold Us on the Investment.

We'd always loved the cruise lifestyle — so we decided to make it more permanent.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Video: Grubhub Driver Caught By Restaurant Owner Sneaking Bites of Customer's Food

The incident occurred at Mexihana's Hibachi Grill in Long Beach, California.

By Emily Rella
By Madeline Garfinkle
Diversity

Want to Attract Diverse Talent? You Need to Work on Your Employer Brand — Here's Why.

How your business shows up on social media and everywhere else online is a critical piece of your strategy for attracting new potential employees. One of the first things potential employees do when considering your business as a possible employer is look at your online presence. The question that they're trying to answer is: Who are you and what do you stand for?

By Nika White
Marketing

How to Build a Killer Marketing Function at Your Mature Company

A marketer's job is never done. Fending off challengers and keeping on top of the latest industry developments and releases is a good chunk of work, even for companies at the very top of their industry.

By Bryan Karas