Under the theme "Dream Big. Do Bigger," du will offer attendees a variety of immersive experiences and opportunities to connect with industry experts.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE telco du has announced its participation at Expand North Star, a global startup event which runs from October 15-18, 2023 at Dubai Harbour, as the event's Official Telecom Partner.

Under the theme "Dream Big. Do Bigger," du will offer attendees a variety of immersive experiences and opportunities to connect with industry experts in addition to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through innovative products and services for the small office/home office (SOHO), microbusiness and small and medium enterprise (SME) segments. "At du , we are committed to supporting the growth and success of SMEs, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission," Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said. "We look forward to showcasing our innovative products and services, and engage with startups and entrepreneurs who share our passion for innovation and digital solutions."

Visitors to the du stand can expect an interactive journey through various experiences- for example, attendess can register their details using a mobile phone and create their own avatar, which will upgrade as they explore the stand. The stand will also feature a Silent DJ booth, where attendees can enjoy music through headphones and virtual reality glasses. Additionally, a creative platform will be available, showcasing artwork and graphical movements, along with educational content on using digital solutions.

The product booth will also provide further insights into du's tailored products and services for startups, offering consultations on how to start and grow their businesses. For more information, please click here.

Related: UAE Telco Du Set To Showcase Solutions Centred On Innovation And Sustainability At Gitex Global 2023