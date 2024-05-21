📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

TikTok Launches Its First-Ever Global Social Impact Creator Elevation Program, TikTok Change Makers Program TikTok unveils its inaugural global list of TikTok Change Makers, comprising 50 purpose-driven creators from around the world, who advocate, inspire, and educate their communities to drive collective change on TikTok and beyond.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Jana Bou Reslan

TikTok has launched its first-ever global social impact creator elevation program, TikTok Change Makers program, that spotlights 50 purpose-driven creators and non-profit organizations who create meaningful change in their communities through the social media platform.

As an integral part of the program, TikTok has also announced its TikTok Change Makers Grant that will donate over US$1 million to over 30 global and local non-profit organizations supporting a variety of important causes, making a $25,000 direct donation in honor of every change maker to support their respective advocacies while elevating the impact of their work.

"The 50 TikTok creators that were chosen from around the globe to join the first cohort have a six-months commitment to produce the finest content to spread kindness and goodness," says Dr. Jana Bou Reslan.

The program is expected to help the chosen change makers to build engaged communities, reach new audiences, and unlock real-world opportunities through dedicated tools, resources, and donations to designated non-profit organizations. For any content creators interested to take part in future editions of the program, Dr. Bou Reslan's advice is three-fold. "Firstly, stay informed about pressing issues and use your platform to discuss them," she says. "Secondly, foster a supportive network that shares your passion for change, and thirdly, regularly produce content that aligns with the #TikTokforGood ethos to establish credibility."

As an experienced university lecturer of educational psychology who has taught at various universities in Lebanon and in the UAE, Dr. Bou Reslan herself is a TikTok creator focusing on mental health and well-being in the Middle East and Gulf. From her own experience, she advises content creators on how to effectively use TikTok for raising awareness, starting with leveraging their educational backgrounds to create informative content. "For those in my field, I advise them to break down complex psychological concepts into digestible TikTok videos. Use analogies, props, or simple explanations to make the information accessible," she says. "Then, share stories and experiences, whether personal or anonymized anecdotes from your coaching and training sessions, to illustrate mental health challenges and triumphs. Storytelling can be a powerful tool to connect with your audience on an emotional level and encourage them to open up about their own experiences. And lastly, initiate interactive challenges or campaigns that encourage your followers to participate in activities promoting well-being."

Related: Tiktok Rolls Out Initiatives To Help Small Businesses In The MENA Region
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur®

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Mastercard, Discusses Digital Payment Trends At Dubai Fintech Summit 2024

Ajmal offered her insights on how Mastercard ensures safer and quicker digital payments for both consumers and merchants.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

I Wish I Knew These Four Things Before Starting My Own Business

Starting a business is hard work to say the least. These are four lessons I wish someone had shared with me before going solo, so I'm here to share them with you.

By Amy M Chambers
Productivity

Want to Be More Productive? Here's How Google Executives Structure Their Schedules

These five tactics from inside Google will help you focus and protect your time.

By Jason Feifer
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Started at Age 15 Led to a $4 Billion Boon for Small Businesses: 'They Would Take a Chance on Me With Their Hard-Earned Money'

Nic Beique asked his local barber, gym and more if they'd like him to build a website for their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen