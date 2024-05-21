TikTok unveils its inaugural global list of TikTok Change Makers, comprising 50 purpose-driven creators from around the world, who advocate, inspire, and educate their communities to drive collective change on TikTok and beyond.

TikTok has launched its first-ever global social impact creator elevation program, TikTok Change Makers program, that spotlights 50 purpose-driven creators and non-profit organizations who create meaningful change in their communities through the social media platform.

As an integral part of the program, TikTok has also announced its TikTok Change Makers Grant that will donate over US$1 million to over 30 global and local non-profit organizations supporting a variety of important causes, making a $25,000 direct donation in honor of every change maker to support their respective advocacies while elevating the impact of their work.

"The 50 TikTok creators that were chosen from around the globe to join the first cohort have a six-months commitment to produce the finest content to spread kindness and goodness," says Dr. Jana Bou Reslan.

The program is expected to help the chosen change makers to build engaged communities, reach new audiences, and unlock real-world opportunities through dedicated tools, resources, and donations to designated non-profit organizations. For any content creators interested to take part in future editions of the program, Dr. Bou Reslan's advice is three-fold. "Firstly, stay informed about pressing issues and use your platform to discuss them," she says. "Secondly, foster a supportive network that shares your passion for change, and thirdly, regularly produce content that aligns with the #TikTokforGood ethos to establish credibility."

As an experienced university lecturer of educational psychology who has taught at various universities in Lebanon and in the UAE, Dr. Bou Reslan herself is a TikTok creator focusing on mental health and well-being in the Middle East and Gulf. From her own experience, she advises content creators on how to effectively use TikTok for raising awareness, starting with leveraging their educational backgrounds to create informative content. "For those in my field, I advise them to break down complex psychological concepts into digestible TikTok videos. Use analogies, props, or simple explanations to make the information accessible," she says. "Then, share stories and experiences, whether personal or anonymized anecdotes from your coaching and training sessions, to illustrate mental health challenges and triumphs. Storytelling can be a powerful tool to connect with your audience on an emotional level and encourage them to open up about their own experiences. And lastly, initiate interactive challenges or campaigns that encourage your followers to participate in activities promoting well-being."

