Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Four Factors You Need To Consider To Build A Sustainable Business If you (as a business) are floundering, the chances are that you are not addressing relevant customer needs with your products and services, which can result in the potential loss of business to competitors, and missing opportunities for revenue growth.

By Maria Pearson

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Sustainability is not a buzzword. You need to feed it with balanced values for your business to survive. In an article in Entrepreneur in early 2017, Patrick Henry pointed out the high failure rate (75%) in "Why Some Startups Succeed (and Why Most Fail)."

So, if you (as a business) are floundering, the chances are that you are not addressing relevant customer needs with your products and services, which can result in the potential loss of business to competitors, and missing opportunities for revenue growth. Quite often, in playing the competitive game, you also end up eroding margins, and losing the balance between value created and value captured.

So, what should you consider? How do you add value?

1. Evaluate your ecosystem When we talk about a business ecosystem, it includes everyone in your team from your suppliers to your customers. At every stage, you need to understand not just what you want but what each of them wants and balance it against a sustainable business model. This process starts with validating what your customers need, the market fit for your product/service, how you are packaging and pricing them. It's always a good idea to work collaboratively with your ecosystem, rather than dictate your requirements.

2. Evaluate your business model Whether you are a small business or still at a startup stage, take another look at your business model. Begin by identifying your competition or, if you think you are unique, who could be perceived as your competition by your customers. Once you identify them, compare your USPs against them and measure the effectiveness of your marketing. Take the time to evaluate your sales processes, capabilities and execution, and validate your pricing and commercial terms.

3. Evaluate your cost of sales and general cost of doing business Once you have evaluated your business model, you then need to assess your operational processes and identify areas for improvement and cost reduction. This means you need to focus on real costs of doing business. Identify the value proposition for your customers, your suppliers, your team and yourself. Furthermore, you need to look at your products and services and identify areas for improvements. Evaluate your relationships with your suppliers and discuss with them the strategy that helps you both. These negotiations need not be just about cost but could be about payment terms, about long-term associations and partnerships, especially if your business strategy relies on these suppliers. Is it a benefit you can pass on to your customer? It could help in cases when you need to have a conversation with your customers.

4. Value proposition The final piece of the value game are the people on your team. A turnover (or a reduced team) could result in a drop in the quality of your product or service and affect the sustainability of your business. Your team is the voice and face of your company and if you face a staff turnover, then perhaps you need to evaluate your value proposition for them. Explore the reasons behind people leaving or not performing. Identify areas of unfair treatment, imbalance in payments and incentives, or perhaps it could be as simple as a lack of resources and leadership- are your people getting what they need to be successful in their jobs?

The bottom line is that it is always about the value proposition. Not just yours, but of your complete business ecosystem.

Related: The How-To: Delivering Great Customer Service
Maria Pearson

Co-founder, grow.ME

Maria Pearson co-founded grow.ME, a Dubai based global development consultancy, with Klaus Misera. She is also a co-founder of Women-able, a regionally funded business skills and growth program for women.

As a grass roots practitioner in SME business growth, grow.ME developed Women-able, a business skilling and growth program which has been funded by partners, such as MasterCard Foundation, The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and JP Morgan.  Women-able, now in its fifth cycle is a strong community of more than 350 alumni, supporters, coaches and mentors. In addition to its own corporate programs and projects, Grow.ME support local accelerators, incubators and investment funds like Sheera, Flat6Labs, WAIN  and Womena.  

In 2016, Maria was appointed to the UAE GEMS Board, to provide insight on female entrepreneurship in the UAE and record how female economic entrepreneurship  impacts communities through creating employment and boosts spending in the micro business economy. Pearson was an Entrepreneur in Residence at UAEU Science and Innovation Park (SIP), awarded the MBR award for best University Entrepreneurship program in 2017.

 

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

They Met By Chance and Learned Their Grandparents Had Been Business Partners. It Led to a Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million in Year 1 and 2 Multimillion-Dollar Brands.

"Fate" introduced entrepreneurs Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu. Now, they have big plans to scale their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A Billionaire Founder Admits He Had 'Horrible Habits' — Then He Started a Morning Routine That 'Transformed' His Life

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky used to go to sleep at 2 a.m. and skip his morning workout.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Get Ready for Corporate Charm School: Etiquette Classes Are Coming to the Workplace and They're Looking at You, Gen Z

More than half of the companies surveyed said there are plans to offer etiquette classes by 2024.

By Sam Silverman
Thought Leaders

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Have some free time on your hands? Get into one of these series.

By Deep Patel
Thought Leaders

3 Ways to Stand Out from Competitors

Believe it or not, being better isn't your main objective.

By Jeremy Knauff
Business News

Google's CEO Says AI Is Now Responsible for 25% of 'All New Code' Created at the Company

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said engineers are moving faster because of AI.

By Sherin Shibu