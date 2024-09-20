You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pakistan, a country with over 250 million people, is deeply rooted in agriculture. This sector contributes nearly 20% of the country's GDP and employs over 40% of its workforce. However, despite the industry's significance, Pakistan's agriculture is plagued with inefficiencies—ranging from a lack of data-driven practices to an almost non-existent supply chain.

Fresh Box, an Islamabad-based agritech startup founded in 2023 by Faisal Shehzad, Musaddaq Inayat, and Maryam Saba Dar, is on a mission to transform this sector by empowering farmers, eliminating middlemen, and reducing food wastage using cutting-edge technology.

With a market size of over $60 billion, Pakistan's agriculture sector remains largely untapped in terms of modern technological interventions. Faisal Shehzad, co-founder and CEO of Fresh Box, echoes a famous quote by Andrew Grove, the former CEO of Intel, "There are so many people working so hard and achieving so little." This quote, according to Shehzad, perfectly encapsulates the state of Pakistan's agriculture sector. He firmly believes that with the right technology and processes in place, the sector can generate over US$200 billion—more than tripling its current market size.

What's the vision behind Fresh Box?

Fresh Box was conceived with a clear objective: to revamp Pakistan's agriculture supply chain by leveraging technology. The founders recognized the sheer magnitude of inefficiencies in the system, such as poor forecasting, lack of data on supply and demand, and an over-reliance on middlemen who not only reduce profit margins for farmers but also contribute to excessive food wastage. Fresh Box aims to eliminate these inefficiencies by introducing smart, data-driven solutions that empower farmers to make better decisions and enable the agriculture sector to operate in a more streamlined manner.

Shehzad highlights the technology gap in Pakistan's agriculture industry, stating, "While technology is doing wonders in various fields globally, it feels like in agriculture, Pakistan is still living on Mars." The sector is vastly under-digitized, and farmers lack access to basic tools that can enhance productivity and profitability.

Leveraging technology to empower farmers

The core of Fresh Box's mission lies in developing a comprehensive agriculture platform that integrates artificial intelligence and data analytics to make informed, data-driven decisions.



The platform will focus on several key areas:

1. Supply and demand forecasting - By using AI algorithms to predict regional and product-specific supply and demand trends, Fresh Box will enable farmers to plan their harvests more efficiently. This will reduce overproduction, lower wastage, and help align supply with market demand, thereby stabilizing prices.

2. Price prediction - Fresh Box will leverage historical data, market trends, and demand analysis to provide farmers with accurate price predictions. This will allow farmers to sell their produce at optimal times, improving their profitability and reducing their reliance on middlemen, who often undercut prices.

3. Harvest forecasting - Using weather data, soil analysis, and supply-demand analytics, Fresh Box will help farmers predict the best time to harvest their crops. This will minimize the risk of crop failure and ensure that farmers get the highest possible yield.

4. Farmer education - Fresh Box believes that empowering farmers with knowledge is critical to driving long-term change. The platform will include educational resources on key topics such as soil health, seed selection, pesticide use, and weather conditions. By providing farmers with this information, Fresh Box aims to reduce the guesswork in farming and enable data-backed decisions.

5. Data-driven agriculture - The lack of reliable data in Pakistan's agriculture sector is one of its biggest bottlenecks. Fresh Box aims to close this gap by collecting, analyzing, and distributing critical data on soil, climate, pest infestations, and crop performance. This will enable farmers to transition from traditional practices to data-driven, precision agriculture.

Current achievements and future goals

Since its inception in 2023, Fresh Box has made significant strides. The startup has successfully completed over 21,000 orders, serving more than 4,000 households. The team is now gearing up to expand into the business-to-business (B2B) sector, with plans to begin supplying fresh produce to hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

This rapid growth, combined with a strong commitment to innovation, positions Fresh Box as a game-changer in Pakistan's agriculture sector. Their goal is ambitious yet achievable: within the next 3 to 5 years, they aim to work with one million farmers, support 100,000 retailers, and serve 10 million household customers.

Faisal Shehzad and his co-founders recognize the urgency of addressing Pakistan's agriculture problems today. "It's crucial to start working on these massive agriculture issues now," says Faisal. "If we don't act, we're going to face major food security challenges in the near future." Fresh Box's mission is not just about improving supply chain efficiency—it's about safeguarding the nation's food supply and ensuring that farmers can thrive in a competitive global marketplace.

Addressing key challenges in Pakistan's agriculture sector

The challenges faced by Pakistan's agriculture industry are multifaceted, but Fresh Box is tackling them head-on:

1. The power of middlemen - In the current system, farmers are often at the mercy of middlemen who control access to markets and determine prices. These intermediaries take a large cut of the profits, leaving farmers with minimal earnings. Fresh Box aims to eliminate the need for middlemen by connecting farmers directly with consumers and retailers through their digital platform.

2. Food wastage - Pakistan suffers from one of the highest rates of food wastage in the world. A significant portion of the crops harvested never reach consumers due to inefficient logistics and supply chain bottlenecks. Fresh Box's data-driven approach will help optimize the entire supply chain, reducing waste and ensuring that more of the harvested produce is available for sale.

3. Lack of market information - Many farmers in Pakistan operate in isolation, with limited access to market trends or pricing data. This often results in poor decision-making, such as planting crops that are either in low demand or not suited to the region's climate. Fresh Box's platform will provide real-time market insights, helping farmers make informed choices.

4. Low yields and poor quality - Traditional farming methods and a lack of modern agricultural practices contribute to low yields and poor-quality crops. Fresh Box aims to address this by providing farmers with education on best practices and access to AI-powered tools that can improve crop health and yield.

The road ahead

Fresh Box is not just a startup, but a movement to revolutionize agriculture in Pakistan. The founders are driven by a deep passion for making a positive impact on the lives of millions of farmers. Their vision goes beyond profit—they are building an ecosystem that will create long-term sustainability and growth for the country's agriculture sector.

By integrating advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and predictive analytics, Fresh Box is setting a new standard for agritech in Pakistan. As the startup continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it's poised to play a crucial role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing Pakistan today—food security, economic instability, and rural poverty.

The journey ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but with a clear vision, strong leadership, and innovative technology, Fresh Box is well-positioned to transform Pakistan's agriculture sector for the better. As Shehzad aptly puts it, "We are on a mission to transform the agriculture industry by leveraging technology and educating farmers." And with their efforts, the future of Pakistan's agriculture looks brighter than ever.

Related: Tackling Food Insecurity In The MENA: A Playbook For The Private Sector