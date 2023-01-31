Step Conference Returns To Dubai Internet City For Its 11th Edition Running From February 22-23, 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 11th edition of the Step Conference 2023 -a tech festival for emerging markets- will be held at Dubai Internet City on February 22-23, 2023.

Step Conference. A scene from an earlier edition of Step Conference.

The conference will feature six content tracks, including Start Track, Fintech Track,Future Track, Digital Track, Wellness Track, and Earth Track.

The conference promises to bring together the brightest minds in the industry, with talks, workshops, meet-ups, networking sessions, exhibition areas, and brand activations that unite tech minds from all around the world.

Its lineup of industry leaders and innovators includes American startup marketing expert Andrew Lee Miller, 500 Global's Amal Dokhan, Global Ventures' Noor Sweid, Sequoia India's Managing Director GV Ravishankar, Silicon Valley Bank's Market Lead for India and MENA Priya Rajan, and many others listed on Step's speakers' page.

The event has been billed as "your chance to rub elbows with top entrepreneurs, make meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights from industry leaders."

Startup founders can apply here to showcase their enterprises at STEP 2023. Entrepreneur Middle East readers can buy tickets at a discount using the promo code DSC-85CZ on check-out.

Related: Global Tech Community To Converge In Riyadh For LEAP On February 6-9, 2023