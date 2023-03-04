A Home Run: Apple HomePod

Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers a great listening experience, as well as smart home automations using Siri.

By Tamara Clarke

Apple

Apple's second generation HomePod is a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a mimimal, iconic design.

Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers a great listening experience, as well as smart home automations using Siri. For instance, you can get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in your home, and you can even check temperature and humidity in a room- all hands-free, of course.

A custom-engineered woofer, a built-in bass-EQ mic, and an array of five tweeters around the base round out acoustics.

HomePod amplifies other Apple devices and services too. You can listen to your choice of over 100 million songs using Apple Music, while also using Siri to access a range of music, and also search by artist, song, lyrics, decade, genre, mood, or activity.

Enjoy Spatial Audio with a single HomePod, or pair them to create a home theater experience with Apple TV 4K. With a seamless, mesh fabric, a color-matched woven power cable, and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge, the new HomePod is designed to complement any space.

