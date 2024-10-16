You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE-headquartered global technology group e& signed a US$1 billion-plus (AED3.7 billion) agreement with cloud provider Amazon Web Services to accelerate the impact of cloud-driven innovation and digital transformation across the region.

The alliance will focus on delivering core cloud services like storage, computing, networking, cybersecurity, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

It will combine AWS's cloud infrastructure and solutions, which are sovereign by design, with e&'s network capabilities to address the most stringent customer requirements across the public sector and regulated industries, including healthcare, finance, and oil and gas in the Middle East.

Together, the companies will provide cloud solutions that align with industry regulations, meeting the growing demand for secure and scalable infrastructure. By aligning with AWS, e& solidifies its role as a key enabler of the UAE's digital economy, unlocking new growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said, "This agreement with AWS demonstrates our shared long-term strategic goal to create an ecosystem that supports today's digital needs and lays the foundation for future growth. We are enabling businesses across the region to lead in an AI-powered, data-driven economy. By investing in both critical infrastructure and talent development, we're again supporting the region's economy, digital resilience, and, most importantly, its people, who will be instrumental in realizing the UAE's vision of becoming a world-leading digital powerhouse."

The agreement enables e& to leverage AWS's 200-plus fully featured services to modernize platforms such as Starzplay Arabia, a TV streaming service of which e& has a majority stake, and Careem, the Middle East 'everything app' offering millions of customers easy access to food, mobility, digital payments, and more. e& will also deploy Amazon's technologies to expand its AI capabilities and to advance its smart home services, while e&'s smiles points can be earned when shopping on Amazon.

AWS will enable hundreds of small-medium-sized businesses, supported by e&, to access the AWS Marketplace. This will help these businesses discover, deploy, and manage software which runs on AWS, democratizing access to the cloud.

Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise, said, "Our partnership with AWS is a game-changer for our customers. By combining AWS's advanced cloud capabilities with e&'s local expertise, we will empower businesses across the region with the tools and infrastructure to accelerate their digital transformation and become more agile to scale as they innovate faster. And most importantly, our shared commitment to investing in training ensures that the region will have a highly skilled workforce ready to lead in the AI-driven economy of the future."

