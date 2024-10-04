Entrepreneur TV Middle East had the opportunity to speak with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, at the event.

Dubai's Bvlgari Yacht Club hosted the launch of Apple's iPhone 16, organized by UAE telecom company du.

The event, attended by VVIPs and influencers, combined technology and luxury, where the guests had the opportunity to purchase the new device.

Entrepreneur TV Middle East had the opportunity to speak with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, who shared insights on the importance of blending exclusivity with innovation and how the UAE continues to be a critical market for global tech brands. The event highlighted the UAE's role as a key market for global tech launches. Watch the video for the full interview!

