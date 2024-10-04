Get All Access for $5/mo

du And Apple Unveil iPhone 16 At Dubai's Bvlgari Yacht Club Entrepreneur TV Middle East had the opportunity to speak with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, at the event.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai's Bvlgari Yacht Club hosted the launch of Apple's iPhone 16, organized by UAE telecom company du.

The event, attended by VVIPs and influencers, combined technology and luxury, where the guests had the opportunity to purchase the new device.

Entrepreneur TV Middle East had the opportunity to speak with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, who shared insights on the importance of blending exclusivity with innovation and how the UAE continues to be a critical market for global tech brands. The event highlighted the UAE's role as a key market for global tech launches. Watch the video for the full interview!

Related: du And Gracia Group Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Innovative Agritech Digital Platform For Agriculture And Farming In The UAE

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How Bill Gates Became a Leadership Legend

Gates, who is eclipsing his own enormous business success with his global philanthropy, has cultivated his leadership skills at every stage.

By John Rampton
Leadership

Follow The Leader: Harmeek Singh, Founder And CEO, Plan b

"The keyword is collaboration, because it is how teams are formed with a long-term view, and an aim to build a bigger think tank."

By Tamara Pupic
Side Hustle

This 20-Year-Old Student Started a Side Hustle With $400 — and It Earned $150,000 Over the Summer

Jacob Shaidle launched his barbecue cleaning business Shaidle Cleaning in 2021 when he was just 15.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This Ex-CIA Officer's Near-Death Experience Inspired Her to Start a Business That's Earning Over 8 Figures a Year: 'I Have a Higher Risk Tolerance Than Most'

Emily Hikade, founder and CEO of luxury sleepwear and home company Petite Plume, had an unconventional path to entrepreneurship.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The Formula For Success: The Portrait Of A (Truly) Great Founder In The MENAPT Region

While there is no single formula for founder greatness, certain patterns have emerged from Nuwa Capital's analysis of some of the most successful founders in the region.

By Khaled Talhouni
Growth Strategies

Dubai's Commitment to a Net Zero Carbon Future by 2050 is Well on its Way, According to a New Report Powered by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Dubai is setting out to become a city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050, and heavy investments in renewables are paving the way. The new report is packed with data on Dubai's strategies, initiatives, and mega-projects that are propelling the emirate to a net zero future.

By Erika Masako Welch