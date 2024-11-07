New brands underpin du's evolution from a telco operator to a telecom and digital Services provider, empowering businesses with innovative, human-first solutions that encapsulate dedication, agility, curiosity, and openness.

du, a Dubai-headquartered telecom and digital services provider, announced its newly revamped business-to-business (B2B) portfolio, crafted to redefine digital possibilities for businesses nationwide.

The company unveiled two new operating sub-brands joining du Business: du Tech and du Infra, as part of its commitment to comprehensive digital transformation solutions beyond traditional telecom services.

As du's existing operating business sub-brand, du Business provides superior end-to-end solutions backed by a best-in-class 5G and Fibre network, empowering businesses to enhance productivity, agility, and success. By leveraging the transformative power of digital connectivity, du Business supports organizations in thriving and leading in the competitive market, acting as the crucial backbone of their digital journey.

Taking centre stage in du's transformation journey, du Tech stands out as the transformative force designed to fulfil the complex needs of modern enterprises. Leading the charge with advanced ICT solutions, du Tech positions itself as the definitive digital transformation enabler in the UAE. With a strategic focus on sectors such as government, large enterprises, and SMEs, du Tech is equipped to drive significant advancements in the UAE's technological landscape. Its offerings include data centre, hybrid cloud, cyber security, IoT, AI, and blockchain, designed to ensure a sustainable, secure, agile, and efficient future, in alignment with the nation's visionary goals.

While du Infra guarantees a seamless and secure data flow, optimizing network operations for businesses and government agencies as they navigate the digital landscape. It delivers cutting-edge and robust network infrastructure and services, enabling organizations to innovate and reliably fulfil their commitments while ensuring efficiency. Its role is to provide secure and trusted network solutions, streamlining operations for businesses and institutions venturing into digital frontiers.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "Today, du is more than just connectivity provider, we are moving beyond our core to become an integrated digital services enabler, our transformative portfolio of operating sub brands -du Business, du Infra, and du Tech- represent our commitment to leading the digital transformation journey in the UAE. From elevating connectivity and enhancing digital lifestyles to providing managed service excellence and empowering organizational evolution through ICT solutions, our portfolio is designed to lead the way in a digitally woven future. At du, we are not just participating in the UAE's digital-driven future, we are actively shaping it."

du Tech transcends traditional boundaries to deliver comprehensive ICT solutions, whereas du Business remains the backbone offering core connectivity solutions and services. Complementing the connectivity solutions, du Infra ensures secure and seamless data flow, enabling businesses and government entities to optimize operations while exploring new digital horizons confidently and efficiently. du's strategic overhaul underscores the company's commitment to innovation and creation of dynamic digital ecosystems tailored to meet various professional and personal aspirations, enabling customers to be the architects of their own futures.

