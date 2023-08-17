Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the UAE's experience economy continues to thrive, we are seeing a similar trend in real estate. More than returns on investments, we are increasingly seeing a focus on better experiences, especially with the recent rise in ownership where the journey has become more important than the purchase itself.

There is a greater emphasis on well-being and living experiences, especially with the emergence of planned communities across the country. At the core of this evolution lies the need for a trusted partner across all ends of the home search journey. In real estate, this has been made possible through the massive impact driven by digital transformation.

Digital transformation has opened up countless opportunities in every aspect of our lives, often taken for granted. It has equipped us with invaluable knowledge, education, and inspiration, transforming the way we live, work, and interact. The economic boom that we are experiencing in the UAE is a testament to that power, with rapid and timely digital transformation across many sectors.

When it comes to real estate, digital transformation is not only helping streamline processes, but is also supporting the government's ambitions to grow its experience economy. It is not just about moving operations online; technology has made it possible to deliver more valued experiences, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities.

At the heart of this digital revolution -and its contributions to the experience economy- are the two fundamental currencies: trust and empathy. Trust in digital platforms is paramount. It's the assurance that whatever a consumer needs and whenever they need it, it's there, more readily available than ever. In the context of real estate, this trust is built on the confidence that each time a consumer searches for that dream home, it shows up.

But beyond trust lies empathy- the ability to understand who is our consumer, what drives them, their likes, dislikes, and more. Having empathy can directly translate into personalization. We strive to understand our user's preferences, whether it's the type of home they're looking for, or their preferred neighborhood. This understanding allows us to provide suitable recommendations even before they ask for them, significantly enhancing their search experience with a view of what it is like to live in the neighborhood including the commute, shopping, and schooling experience.

Today, we harness these two cornerstones for success to tailor property searches to exactly what our users need, regardless of where they are in the world. Recently, we did this by bringing together a range of features like price insights, neighborhood recommendations, community trends, and more all under one umbrella with Data Guru by Property Finder. A one-stop solution for homeseekers, the tool was built to provide more targeted support around the specific interests of consumers and to empower them to make an informed decision in their home search journey. Enhanced personalization and global accessibility through tools like these can actively make the home search process more convenient and rewarding, while contributing to increased foreign confidence among prospective investors.

Indeed, as the UAE's real estate market thrives, it is natural that it has been attracting international buyers and investors. At Property Finder, we have focused on creating a platform that transcends cultural differences, and speaks to a wide range of people. Over the years, having been in touch with our homeseekers, we have recognized the importance of embracing diversity across all our growth endeavors. This is particularly exciting when operating in a region that's home to over 200 nationalities with a range of interests and cultural backgrounds- each with their own peculiarities. How does one address them in a way that embraces their differences and similarities- all at once?

The answer lies in constant innovation, and being able to engage with cultures in a way where data beats opinion. Technology enables that by creating and hosting a wide range of experiences that can cater to a large audience. This requires a re-look at customer journey from two key perspectives- empowering the consumer, and becoming agile to their needs. In our case, there's the search for a home and empowering homeseekers with all the data they need, followed by the need for solutions that are adaptive to all kinds of homeseekers. As long as businesses are providing a solution that addresses both, they are slated to succeed in connecting with a large diversity.

Looking ahead, we see a future where technology led consumer experiences continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the industry. From artificial intelligence to big data, the possibilities are endless. At Property Finder, we're excited about this future. We are committed to leveraging technology to continue enhancing the home search experience, making it more efficient, personalized, and enjoyable. As we continue on this journey, we remain guided by our core tenets of trust, empathy, and innovation, while elevating the real estate experience, one listing at a time.

