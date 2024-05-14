📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Here's How You Can Be A Part Of The Inaugural Leaders In Web3 Conference And Awards Happening On June 11, 2024 The Leaders in Web3 Conference and Awards are set to honor innovators who are disrupting industries with their blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 solutions.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East

Entrepreneur Middle East is launching the Leaders in Web3 Conference and Awards, an exclusive event gathering industry pioneers and thought leaders in the field of decentralized technologies that will take place as a two-part event on June 11, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai.

Following the Leaders in Web3 Conference that will be held in the morning, the Leaders in Web3 Awards gala ceremony in the evening will spotlight the achievements of individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the Web3 space.

The nominations for the Leaders in Web3 Awards can be submitted until June 2, 2024, on its official website; it thus offers a chance to highlight the entrepreneurs and enterprises that are setting new standards in innovation, community building, and industry impact in the Web3 space.

For any enquiries related to the inaugural Leaders in Web3 Conference and Awards, please email Mahdi Hashemi, Regional Director, BNC Publishing, on mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

Related: With Web3, We Can Build The World We Want To Live In
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How New Businesses Can Create a Content Marketing Strategy

Follow these steps to develop and execute an effective content marketing plan for your business.

By Daria Gonzalez
Growing a Business

Your Comprehensive Guide to Becoming an SEO Expert – and Making Money While Doing It

Whether you're looking to earn more money or grow your digital presence, becoming an SEO expert could be a major windfall.

By Zac Almeida
Marketing

How to Get People to Open – And Read – Your Emails

Email marketing is one of the quickest and most effective ways to grow your brand, expand your audience and make more sales.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

Want to Blow Up on TikTok? Follow These 12 Rules for Business Success.

Tackling TikTok may seem daunting for you and your marketing team. Use these 12 rules to create viral content and grow your business.

By Christopher Tompkins
Growing a Business

Starting or Growing a Business? Here's How to Know When You Should Hire Your First Employee.

When enlisting help, follow these steps to make the best decision for your company.

By Neil Patel