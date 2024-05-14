The Leaders in Web3 Conference and Awards are set to honor innovators who are disrupting industries with their blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 solutions.

Entrepreneur Middle East is launching the Leaders in Web3 Conference and Awards, an exclusive event gathering industry pioneers and thought leaders in the field of decentralized technologies that will take place as a two-part event on June 11, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai.

Following the Leaders in Web3 Conference that will be held in the morning, the Leaders in Web3 Awards gala ceremony in the evening will spotlight the achievements of individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the Web3 space.

The nominations for the Leaders in Web3 Awards can be submitted until June 2, 2024, on its official website; it thus offers a chance to highlight the entrepreneurs and enterprises that are setting new standards in innovation, community building, and industry impact in the Web3 space.

For any enquiries related to the inaugural Leaders in Web3 Conference and Awards, please email Mahdi Hashemi, Regional Director, BNC Publishing, on mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

