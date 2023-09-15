Kuwait-headquartered mobile game publisher Tamatem Games has streamlined the process of acquiring games and in-app items for gamers in the GCC by integrating UAE-based payment provider Tap Payments into its Tamatem Plus online platform and store.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kuwait-headquartered mobile game publisher Tamatem Games has streamlined the process of acquiring games and in-app items for gamers in the GCC by integrating UAE-based payment provider Tap Payments into its Tamatem Plus online platform and store. Tamatem Plus allows users to purchase digital currency, game credits, and virtual products for popular online games, apps, stores, and platforms even if they do not have access to traditional banking.

"We are excited to partner with Tap Payments to expand the payment options available to our users in the GCC," said Faisal Bitar, Managing Director of Tamatem Plus. "This partnership will make it easier for gamers in the region to purchase games and in-app content, and it will help us to reach a wider audience by providing users with their local preferred payment methods."

The partnership between Tap Payment and Tamatem Plus will give Tamatem Plus' users in the GCC access to a wider range of local and global payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, mada, Apple Pay, KNET, and Benefit.

"We are pleased to partner with Tamatem Plus to provide their users with a more convenient and localized payment experience," said Ahmed AlAradi, EVP of Business at Tap Payments. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative payment products that meet the needs of businesses and consumers in the MENA region."

Related: Kuwait's Coded Wants To Inspire Young Arabs To Code With Offline And Online Bootcamps