Let's Get Real: RealMe C35

C35 is the lightest and thinnest smartphone in the RealMe C series weighing in at 187g and a depth of just 8.1mm.

RealMe

Apart from its premium look, the device comes with a 6.6" FHD+ large display, a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge, and a Unisoc T616 processor, packed into its ultra-thin body.

The device also features an AI Triple 50 MP camera with a large area and f/1.8 aperture to help you capture pictures in detail; plus, for portrait shots, C35 has an f/2.8 B&W and f/2.4 macro view from up to 4 cm.

Source: RealMe

The thin right-angle bezel gives the device visual appeal and comfortable handling, and in colors of glowing black and glowing green, C35 is a showstopper straight out of the box.

