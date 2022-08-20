Listen Up: Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 boasts of long battery life- just ten minutes of charging allows the headset to have up to 2.5 hours of music playback.
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 packs all the features that you would ever want in a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds, such as amazing sound quality, impressive active noise cancellation, crystal clear voice clarity, and more.
Built with an ultra-hearing dual-driver true sound system, which consists of two built-in powerful sound units coupled with digital dual-crossover technology, they deliver the most powerful sound quality, which is the result of a collaboration between Huawei and Devialet, a high-end acoustic technology brand from France.
Source: Huawei
Meanwhile, thanks to it being equipped with IP54 water splash resistance, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2's performance is undeterred by rain or sweat- and they certainly look good too in colors of silver blue, silver frost, and ceramic white.
