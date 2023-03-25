Listen Up: Oppo Enco Air3

The wireless earbuds give you 25 hours of battery life, noise cancellation for phone calls, and better sound quality than its predecessors.

Oppo Enco Air3 are the first earbuds in their price range to include a HiFi5 digital signal processing (DSP) module.

It also handles Oppo Alive Audio processing in the earbuds themselves, for a more immersive, three-dimensional listening experience.

Source: Oppo

Beyond audio, Oppo Enco Air3 adopts the newest generation Bluetooth 5.3 low-latency transmission, and supports functionalities like double-tap to control camera, as well as dual device seamless switching, where you can connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time, and easily switch between them, without manually changing device settings.

