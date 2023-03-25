Listen Up: Oppo Enco Air3

The wireless earbuds give you 25 hours of battery life, noise cancellation for phone calls, and better sound quality than its predecessors.

learn more about Tamara Clarke

By Tamara Clarke

Oppo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Oppo Enco Air3 are the first earbuds in their price range to include a HiFi5 digital signal processing (DSP) module.

The wireless earbuds give you 25 hours of battery life, noise cancellation for phone calls, and better sound quality than its predecessors.

It also handles Oppo Alive Audio processing in the earbuds themselves, for a more immersive, three-dimensional listening experience.

Source: Oppo

Beyond audio, Oppo Enco Air3 adopts the newest generation Bluetooth 5.3 low-latency transmission, and supports functionalities like double-tap to control camera, as well as dual device seamless switching, where you can connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time, and easily switch between them, without manually changing device settings.

Related: New Year, New You: Oppo Band 2
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology Wireless Tech Tech Tips Wearable Tech Dubai middle east UAE entrepreneur middle east earbuds

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

STV Founder And CEO Abdulrahman Tarabzouni Aims To Help Create The Next Digital Giants Of The Middle East

With over US$800 million in capital, STV backs and scales the region's most exciting and disruptive technology companies, primarily focused on growth-stage technology.

By Erika Masako Welch

Growing a Business

Rudy Mawer Shares 10 Ways To 10x Your Business

Learn the tactics needed to exponentially grow your revenue

By Terry Rice

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Leadership

The Bootstrapped Billionaire: Zoho Corporation Co-Founder And CEO Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of the billion-dollar Zoho Corporation, explains how the soul of his company remains grounded despite its growth.

By Megha Merani

Innovation

How to Leverage ChatGPT to Unlock New Levels of Innovation

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Here are some ways it can be incredibly powerful for you.

By Francesco Fazio

Business Process

Why Embracing Chaos is Crucial to Your Success and Longevity

Chaos engineering is a popular idea in software engineering, centered around the premise that deliberately breaking a system to gain information will ultimately help improve that system's resiliency. Given the uncertainty of our times, CEOs might want to apply this type of approach in their corporate sustainability strategies.

By Max Kraynov