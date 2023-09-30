Listen Up: Soundcore R50i The Soundcore app includes a "Find My Buds" feature, enabling you to locate your misplaced earbuds easily.

Soundcore R50i adapts to the rhythm of your life with Bluetooth 5.3 seamless connection, allowing effortless transitions between calls, music, and podcasts.

Calls get enhanced by artificial intelligence, and they are powered by dual microphones that give you crystal-clear conversations, while 30-hours of playtime ensures uninterrupted audio. In the event you need a boost, fast charging gives you two hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

R50i is also IPX5 water-resistant; plus, it supports Instant Pairing and Single Earbud Mode for a more convenient and flexible user experience. Meanwhile, the anti-loss lanyard keeps the earbuds safe and secure while you're on the move.

Additionally, the Soundcore app includes a "Find My Buds" feature, enabling you to locate your misplaced earbuds easily.

Whether it's the soothing notes of your favorite podcast, the calming embrace of the earbud's White Noise feature, or your carefully curated playlist, R50i lets you immerse yourself in your own personal soundtrack.

