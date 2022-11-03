Nijat Aliyev, Deputy Chief Officer, Ministry Of Civil Defence And Emergency, Azerbaijan, On Why Government And Public Sector Entities Must Leverage Technological Innovations

When it comes to riding the wave of digital transformation, it is vital to realize that government and public sector entities will have very specific requirements. For Nijat Aliyev, Deputy Chief Officer, Ministry Of Civil Defence and Emergency of Azerbaijan, being specific about what innovative technologies are needed in each particular case provides an opportunity to ensure a safer society at large. For that reason he believes that attending events such as GITEX Global 2022 provides significant benefits to governments and public sector entities. "Gitex to us is not just a tech event, it is also about innovation- it is about innovative ideas and services," Aliyev said. "As a government representative, we do want to match up to the latest technology nowadays. For example, as you know, cybersecurity is one of the big topics right now. A lot of attacks are happening whether it's the governmental sectors or non-governmental ones. So, we want to understand how we can protect ourselves from such cyber attacks, how we can enhance our systems, and how we can train our employees and colleagues so we can protect our data and services."

Aliyev spoke of how an event such as GITEX has enabled his team to access technologies that are not yet in use, but offer great potential for future uses. "For example, drone [technologies] can be used in our industry by the firefighters to extinguish long-distance fires, or give us the exact coordinates of a location," he said. "So, the potentials are available, innovative ideas are also available, and solutions for our use cases are also probably available. I do believe that now we need to collaborate with others to get the full perspective."

Watch the full video to listen to other insights from Aliyev!

