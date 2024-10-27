Its processing power gives you professional-grade cinematic, sports, and gaming experiences right in the comfort of your own home.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony ups the ante for home entertainment with Bravia Projector 9, the brand's latest native 4K laser projector designed to bring a professional-grade cinematic HDR experience into the home.

Equipped with a projector XR Processor and Sony's unique Laser light source, they deliver images with rich gradation in 4K HDR alongside deep black and brilliant colours.

Its processing power also gives you professional-grade cinematic, sports, and gaming experiences right in the comfort of your own home.

With brighter lumens (3,400) to show the best picture in ambient lighting in any room.

If gaming is your thing, the 4K 120fps at a 12ms input lag plus Auto Low Latency Mode via 2x HDMI 2.1 compatible inputs provide the necessary smooth and clear movement for responsive and immersive gameplay.

Plus, an added bonus - Bravia Projector 9 works seamlessly with other Sony home cinema devices such as TVs and soundbars.

Related: Pump It Up: Sony ULT Field 7