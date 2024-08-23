Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Honor 200 Pro takes portrait photography on smartphones to new heights with a host of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, such as AI Portrait Engine, AI Shadow and Light, AI Optical enhancement, and AI Enhanced Night Portrait.

The device features a triple 50MP studio-level AI portrait camera setup including a 50MP portrait main camera, a 50MP portrait telephoto camera, and a 50MP portrait selfie camera. Together, they work to analyze and capture every scene, even under challenging lighting conditions. Powering the Honor 200 Pro is the industry-defining Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI chipset, which offers incredible performance across a range of everyday tasks.

From streaming media, to intense gaming sessions, you will experience a smooth and highly responsive interface. Last, but definitely not the least, Honor 200 Pro is equipped with a 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery that can offer up to 61 hours of music streaming on a single charge.

To further extend battery life, the Honor 200 Pro uses AI to detect low periods of inactivity and enter a standby mode that saves precious battery life for you, automatically.

