By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Honor

The Honor 200 Pro takes portrait photography on smartphones to new heights with a host of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, such as AI Portrait Engine, AI Shadow and Light, AI Optical enhancement, and AI Enhanced Night Portrait.

The device features a triple 50MP studio-level AI portrait camera setup including a 50MP portrait main camera, a 50MP portrait telephoto camera, and a 50MP portrait selfie camera. Together, they work to analyze and capture every scene, even under challenging lighting conditions. Powering the Honor 200 Pro is the industry-defining Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI chipset, which offers incredible performance across a range of everyday tasks.

From streaming media, to intense gaming sessions, you will experience a smooth and highly responsive interface. Last, but definitely not the least, Honor 200 Pro is equipped with a 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery that can offer up to 61 hours of music streaming on a single charge.

To further extend battery life, the Honor 200 Pro uses AI to detect low periods of inactivity and enter a standby mode that saves precious battery life for you, automatically.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

