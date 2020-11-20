Get All Access for $5/mo

Power Up: Porsche Design Acer Book RS The Porsche Design Acer Book RS, which comes with an all-metal chassis, has a diamond-cut CNCmachined 3k carbon fiber cover that gives the device a distinctive touch.

By Tamara Clarke Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Porsche and Acer
Porsche Design Acer Book RS

Porsche and Acer have teamed up to give you powerful processing and impeccable design in one device.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS, which comes with an all-metal chassis, has a diamond-cut CNCmachined 3k carbon fiber cover that gives the device a distinctive touch. It is fitted with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU, while weighing in at just 1.2kg.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS. Source: Porsche and Acer

Porsche Design Acer Book RS features a 14- inch FHD IPS touchscreen covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. It also has backlit keys, 16 GB of RAM, and a battery that lasts 17 hours. The battery also supports fast charging- plugging it in for 30 minutes gives you four hours of usage.

This striking and extremely portable device rounds out with smart features such as secure fingerprint logins via Windows Hello and Wake on Voice from Modern Standby.

Related: For The Creators: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Jack Dorsey Says It Will Soon Be 'Impossible to Tell' if Deepfakes Are Real: 'Like You're in a Simulation'

Dorsey said we will "not know what is real and what is fake" in the next five to 10 years.

By Sherin Shibu
Career

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

10 Effective Growth Marketing Hacks and Strategies for Your Startup

Working at a startup can feel like building a plane while you're trying to take off. Use these ten marketing tips to effectively grow and sustain your startup.

By Cyrus Claffey
Marketing

How to Start a Successful Marketing Agency from Scratch

Opening a marketing agency is tough, but with the right strategy your business can take off.

By Timothy Carter
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Why Does Taylor Swift Keep Stopping Her Shows Mid-Song? It's Actually a Great Lesson in Leadership.

Taylor Swift has paused nearly half of her shows while on the European leg of her Eras tour, and the reason is something leaders can learn from.

By David James