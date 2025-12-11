Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Urges Innovators to Tackle Regional Challenges at ADFW 2025 HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, participated in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, organized by ADGM in collaboration with ADQ.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud at the ADFW 2025.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, contributed to a panel titled "Innovation: The Ultimate Asset," joined by Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, and Jennifer Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, in a session moderated by Bloomberg News reporter Alex Dooler. 

Underscoring the need for the region to move away from replicating Silicon Valley models, Prince Khaled advocated channelling capital and talent into GCC priorities sectors including: food security, energy transition, and AI.

Emphasizing that real innovation emerges when market work to solve locally-relevant challenges, Prince Khaled encouraged converting solutions into regionally scalable, investable opportunities.

Source: ADFW 2025

Abu Dhabi Finance Week is witnessing significant expansion in both scale and programming, upholding its role as a key driver in the development of the emirate's capital ecosystem and its global financial presence. This year's event places a strong emphasis on advanced technologies, including AI and quantum technologies, and the resulting impact on global infrastructure.

Prince Khaled attended a closed-door round table attended by HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Government of the United Arab Emirates, hosted by Ray Dalio, that including the senior leadership of ADQ, ADIA, Damac Group, and Temasek.

Under the theme 'Engineering the Capital Network', ADFW takes place annually on Al Maryah Island, and addresses major transformations in capital markets and exploring emerging trends in investment and financial innovation.

Related: The 100: HRH Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff