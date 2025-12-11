HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, participated in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, organized by ADGM in collaboration with ADQ.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, contributed to a panel titled "Innovation: The Ultimate Asset," joined by Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, and Jennifer Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, in a session moderated by Bloomberg News reporter Alex Dooler.

Underscoring the need for the region to move away from replicating Silicon Valley models, Prince Khaled advocated channelling capital and talent into GCC priorities sectors including: food security, energy transition, and AI.

Emphasizing that real innovation emerges when market work to solve locally-relevant challenges, Prince Khaled encouraged converting solutions into regionally scalable, investable opportunities.

Source: ADFW 2025

Abu Dhabi Finance Week is witnessing significant expansion in both scale and programming, upholding its role as a key driver in the development of the emirate's capital ecosystem and its global financial presence. This year's event places a strong emphasis on advanced technologies, including AI and quantum technologies, and the resulting impact on global infrastructure.

Prince Khaled attended a closed-door round table attended by HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Government of the United Arab Emirates, hosted by Ray Dalio, that including the senior leadership of ADQ, ADIA, Damac Group, and Temasek.

Under the theme 'Engineering the Capital Network', ADFW takes place annually on Al Maryah Island, and addresses major transformations in capital markets and exploring emerging trends in investment and financial innovation.

