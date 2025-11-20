You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In this episode of SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East, we sit down with Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and CEO of Polygon, to explore the future of Web3, scaling blockchain for the real world, and building one of the most influential ecosystems in global crypto.

In conversation with Entrepreneur Middle East's Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Nailwal shares insights on innovation, regulation, founder resilience, and why the UAE is becoming a pivotal hub for digital assets.

Part of the SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East mission to deliver rare access and unfiltered insights, this episode offers entrepreneurs and investors a rare insight into how blockchain-based ventures are built.

