Smart Home: Blossom Masters The Waterworks A new watering system that can be controlled from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

By Tamara Clarke

A new watering system from Blossom extends smart home reach to your backyard. The smart sprinkler system is a first of its kind- it conserves water (significantly reducing bills) and can be controlled from a smartphone, tablet or computer. Blossom works by leveraging the QCA7000, a Qualcomm Inc. product, connecting over the home's existing electrical system and works with an existing system's wires, valves and sprinklers. The Wi-Fi enabled system is easy to install and can then be managed remotely. Perhaps its most impressive feature is the sprinkler's ability to use automated weather intelligence. By cloud computing, Blossom can determine an optimal irrigation schedule taking into account rainfall and the amount of water needed based on weather conditions. The Blossom controller definitely ups a home's intelligence, making it smarter from the inside out.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

