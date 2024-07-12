Qatar-based startups will gain access to Builder.ai's platform and expertise, enabling them to streamline their development processes, accelerate time-to-market, and scale their businesses efficiently.

Startup Grind Qatar, a part of a global chapter-based program that expanded from Silicon Valley to 125 countries around the world, and Builder.ai, a UK-headquartered artificial intelligence-powered software platform that helps businesses become digitally powered, have forged a strategic partnership to foster innovation and growth in the country.

Through this collaboration, Qatar-based startups will gain access to Builder.ai's platform and expertise, enabling them to streamline their development processes, accelerate time-to-market, and scale their businesses efficiently.

"We are excited to join forces with Startup Grind Qatar to empower local startups with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's competitive market," said Varghese Cherian, Chief Revenue Officer, Builder.ai. "At Builder.ai, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurship and fostering innovation, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving digital transformation and growth within the Qatar startup community."

As part of the partnership, Builder.ai will offer exclusive benefits and tailored support to startups in Qatar through workshops, appathons and advisory, including access to Builder.ai's AI-powered software development platform, personalized consultations, and educational resources to help startups build, launch, and scale their digital products effectively.

"We are thrilled to partner with Builder.ai to provide our community of entrepreneurs with state-of-the-art technology solutions that will empower them to bring their ideas to life and drive business success," said Indica Amarasinghe, Chapter Director, Startup Grind Qatar. "Through this collaboration, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem where startups in Qatar can thrive, innovate, and achieve their full potential."



