Take A Look: Sony Bravia XR A95K

The Sony Bravia XR A95K takes vision and sound to a new level with its Cognitive Processor XR, which understands how the human eye focuses, cross-analyzing images to render the most enjoyable viewing experience.

Sony

The new OLED screen delivers real-life depth and a wide range of accurate colors in every scene. Sony Bravia XR also features Acoustic Surface Audio+, which uses special actuators to turn the screen into a multi-channel speaker.

This TV has also been designed to work in two different styles. The Front position style with One Slate design offers the most immersive experience possible, while the Back position style sets the TV close to the wall for optimum room harmony.

Additional perks include Bluetooth connectivity to seamlessly pair your headphones and gaming devices with your Bravia TV. Plus, in line with Sony's commitment to use less virgin plastic, the A95K uses Sonydeveloped SORPLAS (with a recycle rate of up to 85%) in its rear cover.

