Durability is a cornerstone of this smartphone, with the introduction of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced resistance against accidental drops and scratches.

Xiaomi's flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, boasts a 5,000mAh battery as well as the 120W HyperCharge feature, ensuring a full charge in just 19 minutes.

It boasts a 200MP camera equipped with optical image stabilization and 2x/4x lossless zoom capabilities. This camera setup, complemented by a large 1/1.4 inch sensor, improves image processing.

It also has IP68 dust and water resistance certification, which will provide you with peace of mind, no matter where you work.

