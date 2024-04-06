You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Tamara Clarke

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, boasts a 5,000mAh battery as well as the 120W HyperCharge feature, ensuring a full charge in just 19 minutes.

It boasts a 200MP camera equipped with optical image stabilization and 2x/4x lossless zoom capabilities. This camera setup, complemented by a large 1/1.4 inch sensor, improves image processing.

In addition, durability is a cornerstone of this smartphone, with the introduction of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced resistance against accidental drops and scratches.

It also has IP68 dust and water resistance certification, which will provide you with peace of mind, no matter where you work.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

