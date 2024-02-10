Picture Perfect: Oppo Reno11 Reno11 goes beyond still photos by being able to capture 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and the 32MP selfie camera; so, you can record, vlog, and post with ease.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Oppo

With its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, the Oppo Reno11 captures studio-grade portrait photography. With a powerful 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with optical image stabilization, a fast f/1.8 lens, and Sony's new LYT600 sensor, expect an impressive, all-purpose camera you can lean on.

And for expansive landscapes, Reno11's ultra-wide 8MP camera covers an all-seeing 112-degree field of view. Plus, you can get up close to subjects with a 32MP telephoto camera, matched with a 47mm-equivalent, 2x telephoto zoom that captures with a classical point of view for portraits, similar to the perspective of a human eye.

Reno11 goes beyond still photos by being able to capture 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and the 32MP selfie camera; so, you can record, vlog, and post with ease.
Source: Oppo

With up to 12GB RAM as well as an additional 12GB available with RAM Expansion, you can work across multiple apps and games without background apps being closed.

And with storage options of 128GB or 256GB as well as storage expansion of up to 2TB via a microSD card, you can enjoy a library of offline movies and games. Go the distance with a long-lasting, large 5000mAh battery, which keeps you connected all day.

Related: Work It Out: Oppo Pad 2
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology Tech Help Tech Tips Dubai middle east UAE #TamTalkstECH entrepreneur middle east

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

What the Ivy League is Looking For in the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Ivy League universities are well aware that many incoming students have plans to kickstart their entrepreneurial ventures while in college. But how do they decide who makes the cut? Here are three traits that will truly set authentic leaders apart from others in the eyes of Ivy admissions officers.

By Mary Banks
Leadership

Are You a Lost Leader? Get Back on Track By Following These 4 Tips to Lead With Strength and Conviction

The quest for authentic leadership has become an essential cornerstone for success. Here's how you can develop and embrace a value-driven approach to leadership.

By Molly Matthews
Living

Did Bill Gates Really Offer a TV Interviewer a Blank Check?

Some claim he did, but that's not what's really important.

By Gene Marks
Leadership

Stop Wasting Your Grind — Why Having a Growth Mindset is the Answer to Hustle Culture

As entrepreneurs and the workforce as a whole continue to evolve past hustle culture and appreciate what it feels like to have more balance, here are some ways to transition into this growth phase and still feel you are making strides.

By Kelly Hyman
Leadership

5 Reasons Why You Should Give Gifts to Employees Any Time of Year

The good cheer we get from the holiday season doesn't have to happen in just the final months of the year. Here's why giving gifts to the team should be a priority for an entrepreneur at any time.

By John Boitnott
By Entrepreneur Store