With its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, the Oppo Reno11 captures studio-grade portrait photography. With a powerful 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with optical image stabilization, a fast f/1.8 lens, and Sony's new LYT600 sensor, expect an impressive, all-purpose camera you can lean on.

And for expansive landscapes, Reno11's ultra-wide 8MP camera covers an all-seeing 112-degree field of view. Plus, you can get up close to subjects with a 32MP telephoto camera, matched with a 47mm-equivalent, 2x telephoto zoom that captures with a classical point of view for portraits, similar to the perspective of a human eye.

Reno11 goes beyond still photos by being able to capture 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and the 32MP selfie camera; so, you can record, vlog, and post with ease.

Source: Oppo

With up to 12GB RAM as well as an additional 12GB available with RAM Expansion, you can work across multiple apps and games without background apps being closed.

And with storage options of 128GB or 256GB as well as storage expansion of up to 2TB via a microSD card, you can enjoy a library of offline movies and games. Go the distance with a long-lasting, large 5000mAh battery, which keeps you connected all day.

