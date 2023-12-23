Oh, Snap: Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 SQ40 allows you to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing with square format film, which covers a wider range of photographic scenes.

By Tamara Clarke

The new Fujifilm Instax Square (SQ40) is an analog instant camera, sporting a premium, classic design with throwback leather-like texture that fits comfortably in the hand.

SQ40 allows you to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing with square format film, which covers a wider range of photographic scenes, from group shots to landscape photos.

You can also switch to Selfie Mode for taking selfies and close-ups by simply rotating the lens barrel.

The camera also features an Automatic Exposure function, which achieves optimum exposure by automatically turning the lens barrel to turn on the camera, focus on the subject, and activating the shutter button.

Moreover, square format film gives you the advantage of taking pictures with 1:1 aspect ratio to turn casual scenes into artistic works of photography.

