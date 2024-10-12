Get All Access for $5/mo

Time Out: Apple Watch Series The larger display makes it easier to type a message, pause a workout, or enter a passcode.

By Tamara Clarke

Apple

Apple Watch Series 10, which is powered by watchOS 11, features new sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing, plus new health and fitness insights.

Apple Watch Series 10 is nearly 10 percent thinner and lighter than its predecessors. The case has more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio, with the new models measuring 42mm and 46mm.

Source: Apple

The device boasts the biggest and most advanced display of any Apple Watch. The larger wide-angle OLED display improves readability and usability.

In apps like Messages, Mail, or News, you can see an additional line of text or increase the font size without sacrificing content.

The larger display also makes it easier to type a message, pause a workout, or enter a passcode.

Source: Apple

If that's not enough, Apple attests that it gives you 18-hours of battery life. Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium, in an array of stunning colors and finishes.

Jet black is a new polished aluminum finish that is distinctively reflective and sleek, while new titanium cases — available in natural, gold, and slate — have a spectacular jewelry-like shine.

