Towards A Greener Future: Engineering A Shift Towards Sustainable Transportation In Jordan

Jordan, like many countries around the world, is today confronted with the challenge of reducing its carbon footprint, and addressing the impact of climate change. As the transportation sector is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, it is critical to shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly electric cars.

In 2022, around 56,000 vehicles were cleared by customs to enter the market in Jordan, with an estimated 180% increase in electric car clearance, as reported by the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC). According to a market projection by Statista, the revenue in the electric vehicles (EV) market in Jordan is expected to demonstrate a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.54%, resulting in an anticipated market volume of US$239.50 million by 2027. These figures are indicative of the growing popularity of electric cars in Jordan as well as the market's potential for expansion, which will play a significant role in reducing the country's carbon footprint, and in promoting a greener future.

Due to its heavy reliance on imported oil, Jordan's transportation sector is highly susceptible to supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations. Thus, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels is crucial for the country's economic and environmental sustainability. Jordan's lack of petroleum production, along with its growing but conflict-affected economy, has prompted the country to embrace green technology for both economic and environmental reasons. Electric vehicles, powered increasingly by solar energy, are an environmentally compelling option, as they reduce carbon emissions, while also aligning with the government's zero-energy transportation vision. Investing in clean technologies such as electric vehicles also supports Jordan in meeting its carbon emission reduction commitments under international climate agreements.

Private operators, ride-hailing services, and fleet owners are leveraging the opportunity presented by sustainable transportation, and initiating their own efforts towards it. Our company, Jeeny, has also made a significant contribution to the environment by transitioning to a fully electric car fleet, while creating new business prospects and stimulating economic progress. Our electric vehicle fleet is a strategic investment that we made after realizing the long-term benefits of decreasing our carbon footprint as well as lowering operational expenses. Electric cars present numerous advantages over conventional vehicles, including being eco-friendly with no tailpipe emissions, and providing quieter and smoother rides. This makes them an excellent choice for ride-hailing services, which can significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

But the transition to electric cars presents various obstacles that must be tackled. One of the primary impediments to the adoption of electric cars is the high initial costs, which we have successfully surmounted via strategic campaigns to drive both driver acquisitions and adoption. Another significant challenge is the requirement for charging infrastructure. Electric cars depend on charging stations, and insufficient charging infrastructure can hamper the adoption of electric cars. This is being addressed by the Jordanian government, which is devising a plan to establish a network of charging stations throughout the country, as part of its strategic plan for the years 2022-2026. This expansion of charging infrastructure will stimulate the growth of the electric car industry, allowing companies like ours to extend our electric car fleet in the country. In addition, homeowners will be encouraged to install renewable energy systems, such as solar-powered systems, to power their electric vehicles, with any remaining power collected going towards domestic use.

Another area that requires attention is consumer education, as people are not knowledgeable about the advantages of electric cars, and may hold incorrect beliefs about their performance, range, and charging times. While working in this field, we often encounter difficulties keeping up with the fast-evolving EV technology, but we are taking steps to tackle this issue by informing our customers about the merits of electric cars. As more people become informed about these benefits, it is projected that the demand for electric cars will surge. I believe that in order to realize sustainable and green growth of EVs in Jordan, there must be standard laws for everyone in addition to increased government incentives for people and fleet owners to purchase EVs, along with an adequate number of charging stations to make owning and maintaining EVs realistic. This will also require the addition of qualified professionals who can help translate these new regulations into practice.

Despite such pressing obstacles, there are encouraging signs that Jordan has taken steps in the right direction. As Jordan continues to work towards reducing its carbon footprint, and mitigating the effects of climate change, the shift towards sustainable transportation is crucial. The Jordanian EV landscape is in an exciting phase where electric vehicles are gaining momentum, and progressively transforming car-based mobility in the country. As we explore the various areas where EVs can generate positive change, we have recognized that drivers can make significant savings on fuel costs. As a consumer-focused company, incorporating EVs into our fleet presents an opportunity for more people to experience them first-hand.

With Jeeny's services, we can provide our customers with access to electric cars, and further increase their popularity. Therefore, it is not surprising that other companies and fleet owners will eventually make the transition to EVs, not only to benefit the environment but also to create new business opportunities, and promote economic growth. This shift towards sustainable transportation is a crucial step towards a greener future in Jordan, and we are proud to be a part of this movement.

