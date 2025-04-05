Tune In: Dyson OnTrac With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the headphones deliver every note with precision.

By Tamara Clarke

Dyson OnTrac headphones offer custom Active Noise Cancellation and up to 55 hours of immersive listening, which basically keeps you tuned in for up to two weeks on a single charge.

With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the headphones deliver every note with precision.

The headphones reproduce frequencies from as low as 6 Hertz to as high as 21,000 Hertz, providing deep sub-bass that you can feel, and clear highs at the upper end of the frequency range.

Meanwhile, the speaker housing tilted 13˚ towards the ear for a more direct audio response.

The MyDyson app, includes real-time sound tracking that monitors in-ear and external volume, alerting you to potentially harmful levels.

The MyDyson app also enables you to choose between three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

Additional features include Head Detect whereby sensors detect when earcups are removed from the ears, to automatically pause your audio.

Audio resumes automatically once replaced. As well as Intuitive Joystick, which allows you to easily play, pause, skip, fast forward and rewind tracks, or hold down for voice commands.

With over 2,000 customizable color combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal.

Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution.

Related: Throw It Back: Marshall Major V
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

