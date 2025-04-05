With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the headphones deliver every note with precision.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dyson OnTrac headphones offer custom Active Noise Cancellation and up to 55 hours of immersive listening, which basically keeps you tuned in for up to two weeks on a single charge.

With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the headphones deliver every note with precision.

The headphones reproduce frequencies from as low as 6 Hertz to as high as 21,000 Hertz, providing deep sub-bass that you can feel, and clear highs at the upper end of the frequency range.

Meanwhile, the speaker housing tilted 13˚ towards the ear for a more direct audio response.

The MyDyson app, includes real-time sound tracking that monitors in-ear and external volume, alerting you to potentially harmful levels.

The MyDyson app also enables you to choose between three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

Additional features include Head Detect whereby sensors detect when earcups are removed from the ears, to automatically pause your audio.

Audio resumes automatically once replaced. As well as Intuitive Joystick, which allows you to easily play, pause, skip, fast forward and rewind tracks, or hold down for voice commands.

With over 2,000 customizable color combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal.

Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution.

Related: Throw It Back: Marshall Major V