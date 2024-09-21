With over 100 hours of wireless playtime, you can be gone for days and never be left without a soundtrack.

The Major V wireless on-ear headphones, the latest drop from music pioneer, Marshall, is making waves with its impeccable sound and nostalgic design.

Major V features the classic Marshall look, and it is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, with the foldable design making it easy to pack away and carry.

With over 100 hours of wireless playtime, you can be gone for days and never be left without a soundtrack.

With wireless charging, it's simple to give Major V a boost—just rest your headphones on a charging pad, and you're good to go.

Plus, the customized M-button allows you to enable in-app features like Spotify tap, EQ switching, and voice assistant.

Major V also features Bluetooth LE Audio—this future-proof technology will deliver superior sound quality, while also opening a new world of audio sharing possibilities.

