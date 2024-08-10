With up to 20 hours of battery life and five fun two-tone combinations to choose from, AirPods Pro Max give you an immersive and stylish listening experience.

Apple AirPods Max bring next level comfort and a premium listening experience as these AirPods sit over your ear—not inside.

They boast a breathable knit mesh canopy over your head as well as acoustically engineered memory foam ear cushions.

Custom-built drivers for high-fidelity audio with ultra-low distortion, supported by industry-leading active noise cancellation and computational audio through Apple's H1 chips, create unparalleled sound quality.

Note here that there's an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup that helps block outside noise, adapts audio to the fit and seal of your ear cushions, and makes movie scenes sound like they're happening all around you.

The headphones include six outward-facing and two inward-facing microphones for precise noise cancellation and clear voice isolation. Moreover, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, on-head detection, and Siri integration gives you effortless control.

