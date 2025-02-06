The seed funding will support qeen.ai's growth strategy by expanding the reach and capabilities of its agentic AI platform, scaling the team, and attracting a wider customer base.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Qeen.ai, a Dubai-based company helping e-commerce businesses grow with proprietary, sales-oriented AI solutions, has raised USD$10 million in a seed round led by Prosus Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Wamda Capital, 10x Founders and Dara Holdings. This brings qeen.ai's total funding to USD$12 million.

Using proprietary technology, qeen.ai develops AI agents that autonomously execute tasks and optimize their outcome based on observed user behavior. E-commerce businesses can seamlessly interact with qeen.ai's domain-expert agents to carry out functions like content creation, marketing and conversational sales. This enables merchants to effortlessly automate e-commerce tasks, achieving performance uplifts beyond the capabilities of human operation or conventional AI applications.

The seed funding will support qeen.ai's growth strategy by expanding the reach and capabilities of its agentic AI platform, scaling the team, and attracting a wider customer base. The company plans to expand on its existing fully autonomous content and marketing agents to solve a broader range of challenges faced by online businesses.

Headquartered in Dubai, qeen.ai was founded in 2023 by former Google and DeepMind colleagues Morteza Ibrahimi, Ahmad Khwileh, and Dina Alsamhan. The founding team combines global experience, including time in the San Francisco Bay area, deep expertise in AI and e-commerce, and a shared vision of harnessing AI's transformative power to enable fundamentally new ways of operating and growing an online business.



Morteza Ibrahimi, qeen.ai co-founder and CEO, said, "We are proud to have the backing of Prosus Ventures and our existing investors as we work towards our vision of becoming the go-to intelligent technology partner for e-commerce businesses. By building AI solutions that are both intuitive and accessible, we enable e-commerce businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and thrive in the evolving digital economy."

Robin Voogd, Head of Middle East Investments at Prosus Ventures, added, "As one of the largest e-commerce and marketplace investors in the world, we've seen first-hand how AI Agents are redefining the landscape of global marketplaces for online merchants. There's a huge opportunity and we believe and qeen.ai is well-placed to unlock this technology for merchants in an AI-first world. The company has demonstrated an innovative approach to bringing AI to the e-commerce industry and is backed by an expert founding team. They will provide significant value to merchants focused on delivering a strong digital shopping experience across countries."



Since launching its Dynamic Content agent in Q2 2024, qeen.ai has served over 15 million users, generating more than 1 million stock keeping unit (SKU) descriptions, and enabling merchants achieve 30% uplift in sales.

