Welcome Generation X: LG Unveils New Series Of Smartphones

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG gives you the power of choice with the new X series of smartphones. Each of these devices have unique features that match a specific set of interests. The LG X screen comes with LG's Second Screen, the Always-on Display that allows you to check basic information such as time, date and notifications without having to wake up the phone. It also features a 1.2GHz Quad-core processor, 4.93 inch HD In-Cell Touch Display, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera with face detection.

LG LG X Series

Image credit: LG.

The X screen is designed with curved edges with the back covered in crystal-clear glass fiber. The LG X cam offers Popout Picture, a feature that combines two images taken with the standard and wide-angle lenses to create a picture-in-a-frame effect. Available only on the X cam, Animated Photo delivers a hybrid video and still photo, while the Signature feature allows you to add a caption or byline after taking a photo. These features are supported by a 1.14GHz Octa-Core Processor, a 5.2 inch Full HD Display and 120-degree wide-angle dual camera.

Related: LG Introduces Modular G5