du
du Chief Commercial Officer Karim Benkirane On How The UAE Telco Is Shaping A Sustainable Tomorrow Through Advanced Technology
At this year's edition of GITEX Global, UAE telco du decided to focus its participation at the event on the themes of sustainability, innovation, and technology.
UAE Telco Du Partners With Abu Dhabi Department Of Economic Development To Enable Its Services On The TAMM Government Services Website
The agreement between the two entities will see TAMM license holders (as well as customers who acquire licenses from the portal) being presented with du services that include startup packs, special offers, and business enabling tools.
du Women Council On Diversity And Inclusion
The du Women Council explains why (and how) the platform is diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Entrepreneur Middle East Hosts Round Table, Presented By Du, On Accelerating Digital Transformation
In a candid and open discussion, each of the speakers shared their insights on the digital transformation journey that every enterprise needs to be embarking on in this day and age.
Competitive Advantage: Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brand and Corporate Communications, du
UAE telco du's differentiating wins aren't based on typical telco metrics.
Strictly Business: du's Clinton Haswell Prioritizes The SME Customer
du is proving just how serious they are in reining in the UAE's SME and enterprise segment by upping the ante with their newly launched Business Mobile Plan.