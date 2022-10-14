UAE Telco Du Partners With Abu Dhabi Department Of Economic Development To Enable Its Services On The TAMM Government Services Website

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE telco du has announced a new partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) that will see it enable telco services on the Abu Dhabi government services website, TAMM.

du

The agreement between the two entities will see TAMM license holders (as well as customers who acquire licenses from the portal) being presented with du services that include startup packs, special offers, and business enabling tools. For the mobile startup packs, benefits will include fast and reliable network speeds and national minutes.

In a statement on the partnership, H.E. Sameh Al Qubaisi, General Director of Economic Affairs at ADDED, said, "As the UAE leadership accelerates its journey to a digital economy, we are pleased to partner with du as a key transformation enabler to ensure that automation capabilities are pursued and integrated within our operations. As part of the agreement, customers of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development will be able to access special telco services through the TAMM portal, facilitating a one-stop-shop experience as part of du's efforts to strengthen the UAE's digital economy."

Meanwhile, Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government and Key Accounts Segments at du, said, "Our partnership with ADED will leverage the latest technology tools innovatively and creatively to provide advanced telco services. The TAMM portal will play a key role to support the business community, help it drive growth and realise their business objectives. This collaboration promises to boost both economic development and the Abu Dhabi's status as an innovative centre for business and investment."

The partnership between du and ADDED has been aimed at providing smart services and initiatives that contribute to raising the competitiveness and sustainability of businesses, which will culminate in strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a business hub.

With successful digital transformation an imperative for every government entity in line with the UAE National Agenda, ADDED is committed to automating all business processes utilising robotics process automation and blockchain technology. This, in addition to telco services by du, will help customers pursue their business objectives through a one-stop-shop in line with with the UAE's digital economy agenda.

