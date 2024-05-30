The partnership between the entities was announced at a signing ceremony that was attended by H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, and Hamed Al Hamed, founder and CEO of Gracia Group.

du, an Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, has announced a partnership with fellow homegrown company Gracia Group to unveil a first-of-its-kind agritech digital platform that is set to transform the agricultural sector in the country.

The partnership between the entities was announced at a signing ceremony that was attended by H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, and Hamed Al Hamed, founder and CEO of Gracia Group.

This innovative platform leverages the power of information and communication technologies (ICT), cloud computing, automation, internet of things (IoT), data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) to further realize the country's vision for advanced, sustainable, and secure farming practices.

The agritech platform comes equipped with an e-commerce framework that transforms and automates traditional agricultural processes, fosters connectivity, and introduces new agritech methods.

Set to automate and digitize the operations of agriculture using "Agriculture 360°," a unique model designed by Gracia Group, this platform offers end-to-end, comprehensive, one-stop-shop services covering all aspects of agriculture and farming for farmers, suppliers, buyers, agritech entities, business entities, and retail outlets.

"At du, we are committed to leading the digital revolution that drives our nation forward," said du's Al Awadi, in a statement. "This agritech platform is a testament to our endeavor to merge ICT with the agricultural sector, providing a robust platform that caters to the diverse needs of the UAE's farming community. As we embrace innovation, we understand the responsibility we carry towards contributing to the UAE's food security, youth in agriculture and economic diversification."

From Gracia Group's perspective, Al Hamed said, "The inception of this agritech platform is a crucial step towards reshaping the agricultural spectrum in the UAE. By integrating modern technologies and digital excellence to farming practices, we pledge to support the government's strategic directions for food security and agricultural sustainability."

Through this strategic partnership and cutting-edge technology, the agritech platform is set to foster digital transformation within the agricultural sector. This initiative underscores du ICT's commitment to innovation, as well as its dedication to contributing to the UAE's food security and sustainability efforts, and attract the next generation to farming and agriculture.

By providing a platform for buying, selling, trading, training, leading agri-techniques, food processing techniques, logistical support, and providing comprehensive database of information on food produce, market demands and pricing, this agritech platform aims to expand investment opportunities in the field of agriculture, fostering the participation of locals and residents in farming, and providing a comprehensive training and incubation programs in adopting farming as mainstream business.

Operating under the umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social, and digital transformation.

