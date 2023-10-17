The collaboration will introduce solutions such as ticketless entry, seamless identity management, improved worker satisfaction, as well as sustainability in public parks.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE telco du has announced a collaboration with Dubai Municipality to transform the parks and recreation sector in the UAE. A special show during GITEX Global 2023 at the du booth introduced solutions such as ticketless entry, seamless identity management, improved worker satisfaction, as well as sustainability in public parks.

The highlight of the show was an information and communication technologies (ICT) digital platform designed exclusively for entities involved in recreation and wellness, led by Dubai Municipality. This pioneering platform will thus aim to enrich park experiences by streamlining identity management processes, and offering a user experience that is seamless and convenient for park visitors.

The announcement of the collaboration between du and Dubai Municipality at Gitex Global 2023. Source: du

"Our collaboration with du comes in line with the municipality's directions in developing its future projects in partnership with the private sector and is a significant step toward transforming the parks and recreation sector," H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said. "The ticketless entry and seamless identity management system will not only elevate the visitor experience, but also contribute to the overall growth and development of Dubai as a world-class tourist destination."

On his part, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Municipality and unveil the future of parks at GITEX 2023. Through our partnership, we aim to eliminate the need for physical tickets, and create a cutting-edge identity management system that will redefine the way people access and enjoy public parks. This showcase reinforces our commitment to technological innovation and our dedication to improving the well-being of the community."

Related: UAE Telco Du Set To Showcase Solutions Centred On Innovation And Sustainability At Gitex Global 2023